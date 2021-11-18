DNA Explainer: Here's how you can avoid crowded places with Google Maps new features

Google Maps is one of the most used apps in the world as people living in big cities usually use this feature to locate their targetted destinations. And now the US tech giant Google is making this app all the more user friendly. In a recent development, Google has launched four new Google Maps features that will enhance your travel experience.

These new features will share more insights about places like malls, airports, public spaces and such. It will also help Google Maps users navigate their way around places with ease. New Google Maps features include Area Busyness and Directories.

While some of these features are region-specific, others will be rolled out to Google Maps users across the globe. According to the tech giant, the Area Busyness feature combines live busyness trends to help users instantly spot when a neighbourhood or part of town is near or at its busiest.

Area Busyness

The new Google Maps feature Area Busyness will provide navigators with live busyness trends in an area.

Google says Area Busyness might soon come as the perfect solution for people wanting to avoid crowds.

This means that Google Maps users will be able to see how crowded a particular place is at any given time of the day.

It will even show the busyness trends in different hours of the day for a place which will help plan to visit in advance.

Those looking for a busy or popular marketplace can see where the crowd is right through Google Maps.

To use the feature, users will simply have to tap on the area on Google Maps to bring up its busyness trend.

Google says that the Area Busyness feature on Google Maps will be rolled out globally, on both Android and iOS.

Directory upgrade

Directory upgrade feature on Google Maps will let users navigate their way around large buildings fast.

The Directory tab will be updated to include information on all the outlets within a large building, like a mall or an airport.

The tab will also show a list of the relevant businesses and their information including timing, rating and location.

The Directory upgrade feature will be rolled out to Android and iOS Google Map users globally.

Pickup with Google Maps

Google Maps update will also help users with their grocery shopping by making it an extremely efficient process.

Users placing grocery orders through pickup with Google Maps will be able to track their order status and share ETA.

Through this feature, they can let the store know that they have arrived for the grocery pickup, right through the app.

The feature is currently available in over 2,000 store locations in more than 30 states across the US.

It is not sure whether this Google Maps feature will be introduced in other countries or not besides the US.

Information on eateries

Google Maps new feature will now share more information on restaurants or cafes.

The app will show the price ranges for dining spots, as reported by other Google Maps users.

It will let users review a place more easily, by simply selecting a list of features that the place does or does not have.

These might include outdoor seating, delivery options, curbside pickup and such features.

The feature will be restricted to the US for now but may see a global rollout in the coming days.