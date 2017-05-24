Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4, narrows profit guidance

Headlines

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

DNA TV Show: Stage set for Delhi’s G20 Summit; know complete schedule of world’s largest conference

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Delhi University students' union elections 2023: Late date to file nomination paper extended, check revised dates here

G20 Summit 2023 in India: Know all about its logo and theme

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Delhi University students' union elections 2023: Late date to file nomination paper extended, check revised dates here

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Amid protests, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan will not be released in Bangladesh? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

Tinnu Anand says he once fired Madhuri Dixit after she refused to remove her blouse for scene: 'Say good bye to...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4, narrows profit guidance

Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to 485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495 million.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2017, 11:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to 485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495 million.

The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in its home market, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said like-for-like group sales rose 2 percent in the 16 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter, ahead of a company compiled consensus of 0.9 percent growth.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 2 percent, driven by a strong electricals performance.

Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 490 million pounds for 2016-17, up from 447 million in 2015-16.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance takes Tamannaah's 'Kaavaalaa' to next level, watch

Meet India’s richest farmer who left engineering job for horticulture; has more salary than IIT, IIM grads

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

DNA Verified: Delhi Police issues warning against false rumours over Chehlum procession

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE