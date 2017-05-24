Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4, narrows profit guidance

Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to 485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495 million.

The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in its home market, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said like-for-like group sales rose 2 percent in the 16 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter, ahead of a company compiled consensus of 0.9 percent growth.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 2 percent, driven by a strong electricals performance.

Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 490 million pounds for 2016-17, up from 447 million in 2015-16.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

