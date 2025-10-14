Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

This Diwali, grab the iPhone 16 Pro at discounted prices on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. With features like a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5x optical zoom camera, and A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro offers great value for money.

With Diwali just around the corner, e-commerce platforms are rolling out exciting sales, and if you're in the market for an iPhone, this is the perfect time to grab one at a discounted price. The iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a popular choice even after the release of the iPhone 17 series. If you’re eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro, this festive season offers significant discounts across various platforms, making it more affordable than ever.

Why the iPhone 16 Pro Stands Out

Even with the release of the iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 Pro has managed to hold its ground due to its powerful features and sleek design. With a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers an immersive viewing experience. Whether you’re scrolling through social media or watching videos, the display ensures smooth, fluid motion. The titanium frame and matte glass back further enhance the phone's premium feel, making it not just powerful but visually appealing.

For those looking to transition from Android or join the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 16 Pro serves as an excellent starting point, offering top-tier performance and features that can easily handle multitasking, gaming, and more.

Where to Buy iPhone 16 Pro and Save Big

Flipkart: If you prefer shopping online, Flipkart is offering a great deal on the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 1,04,999, down from the original price of Rs 1,19,900. The cherry on top is an additional Rs 4,000 off if you pay with a Flipkart Axis credit card. Plus, there’s an exchange offer where you can trade in your old phone for up to Rs 61,900, making the iPhone 16 Pro even more affordable.

Croma: For those who prefer other online retailers, Croma offers the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 1,13,490. While it’s slightly higher than Flipkart’s price, Croma is a reliable option for buyers looking to shop elsewhere.

Vijay Sales: At Vijay Sales, the price of the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro is Rs 1,14,900. However, if you hold an ICICI Bank credit card and make a non-EMI payment, you can avail an additional discount of Rs 5,000, bringing down the price.

Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital also has the iPhone 16 Pro, but at Rs 1,19,900, it’s priced a bit higher than other retailers.

Key Features of the iPhone 16 Pro

Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro features an advanced 5x optical zoom lens, a feature that was previously exclusive to the Pro Max models. This allows users to take sharp, detailed pictures from a distance. Additionally, the 48MP ultrawide camera excels at low-light photography, ensuring crisp, clear photos in any environment.

Performance: Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers exceptional performance, whether you’re gaming, video editing, or handling multiple tasks at once. The chip ensures smooth operation and is built to support upcoming software updates for years to come.

This Diwali, with various e-commerce platforms offering big discounts, there’s no better time to get your hands on the iPhone 16 Pro at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're looking for a great deal on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, or Reliance Digital, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a top contender with its stunning display, powerful camera system, and impressive performance. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!