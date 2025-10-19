FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

IND vs AUS: Ro-Ko's flop show on ODI return put Team India on backfoot in Perth

Who is Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh? NHIDCL executive director arrested in Rs 2.6 crore bribery case from Assam, here's all you need to know

Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban

Diwali Offer 2025: Apple iPhone 15 gets BIG discount of Rs 33,000 on Amazon, available for just Rs..., here's how to avail it

Virat Kohli opens up on his 5-month break from cricket, says retirement from Test allowed him to focus on...

Rohit Sharma becomes 5th Indian ever to achieve major milestone in international cricket

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his Diwali shopping rituals, family bonds and connection to Indian traditions, saying, 'Sweets are my top priority when it comes to Diwali shopping'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik, gives strong message to her: 'Jaise khel rahi hai...' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's mother appears after ugly fight with Amaal Mallik

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and remedies for divine blessings

Chhoti Diwali 2025: Why Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this day? know more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Diwali Offer 2025: Apple iPhone 15 gets BIG discount of Rs 33,000 on Amazon, available for just Rs..., here's how to avail it

The iPhone 15, launched in 2023, is now available at a significant discount of Rs 33,000. With features like a 6.1-inch display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP+12MP dual cameras, and wireless charging, it's a great deal for those looking for a premium phone at a budget-friendly price.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

Diwali Offer 2025: Apple iPhone 15 gets BIG discount of Rs 33,000 on Amazon, available for just Rs..., here's how to avail it
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone but want to stay within budget, now’s your chance. The iPhone 15, which was launched in 2023, is currently available at a fantastic discount, making it an attractive option for those looking for premium features without breaking the bank. Despite being released two years ago, the iPhone 15 remains a highly sought-after device, thanks to its stylish design and impressive performance.

iPhone 15: A Premium Device with Impressive Features

The iPhone 15 packs a punch with its sleek 6.1-inch display and the powerful A16 Bionic chip, ensuring fast performance whether you're multitasking or running demanding apps. With 6GB of RAM, the phone offers smooth performance and an excellent user experience.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 is its impressive camera setup. The rear boasts a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary lens, allowing for sharp, detailed photos. The front-facing 12MP camera ensures clear selfies and high-quality video calls. Additionally, the phone is IP68 rated, offering protection against dust and water, making it durable for everyday use.

With wireless charging support, the iPhone 15 combines convenience with a premium look and feel. Whether you choose the classic Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, or Pink colour, the iPhone 15 is designed to stand out while offering a seamless user experience. The device runs on iOS 26, ensuring access to Apple's latest software features and security updates.

A Steep Price Drop: Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 47,999

When the iPhone 15 first hit the market, its price was Rs 79,900. A year later, it was reduced to Rs 69,900. But now, you can grab this high-end iPhone for only Rs 47,999 on Amazon, which is a staggering Rs 32,000 less than its original price.

In addition to this already generous discount, you can save even more. If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment, you'll receive a Rs 1,450 cashback. This brings the total discount to more than Rs 33,000, making the iPhone 15 an even better deal.

More Deals for Non-Credit Card Users

Don’t have an Amazon Pay credit card? No worries! There are other exciting offers available, allowing you to still get a great deal on the iPhone 15. Whether you’re after a reliable smartphone or just want to upgrade your device, this offer is an excellent opportunity to own an iPhone at a fraction of the price.

The iPhone 15 continues to impress with its top-tier features, and with its current discounted price, it offers great value for money. If you’ve been considering upgrading to an iPhone, now is the time to purchase before this deal expires.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confident of settling Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite 'bad blood' holding up talks between Putin, Zelenskyy
Donald Trump confident of settling Russia-Ukraine conflict
‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls it waste of money
‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on Sudha, Narayana Murthy's refusal to participate in caste survey: 'Let them...'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on Sudha, Narayana Murthy's refusal to
Salman Khan drops BIG HINT on film with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but confirms 'SRK won't be the star of movie'
Salman Khan drops BIG HINT on film with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but confirms
BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift
BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afg
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE