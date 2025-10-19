Diwali Offer 2025: Apple iPhone 15 gets BIG discount of Rs 33,000 on Amazon, available for just Rs..., here's how to avail it

The iPhone 15, launched in 2023, is now available at a significant discount of Rs 33,000. With features like a 6.1-inch display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP+12MP dual cameras, and wireless charging, it's a great deal for those looking for a premium phone at a budget-friendly price.

If you’ve been eyeing a new iPhone but want to stay within budget, now’s your chance. The iPhone 15, which was launched in 2023, is currently available at a fantastic discount, making it an attractive option for those looking for premium features without breaking the bank. Despite being released two years ago, the iPhone 15 remains a highly sought-after device, thanks to its stylish design and impressive performance.

iPhone 15: A Premium Device with Impressive Features

The iPhone 15 packs a punch with its sleek 6.1-inch display and the powerful A16 Bionic chip, ensuring fast performance whether you're multitasking or running demanding apps. With 6GB of RAM, the phone offers smooth performance and an excellent user experience.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 is its impressive camera setup. The rear boasts a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary lens, allowing for sharp, detailed photos. The front-facing 12MP camera ensures clear selfies and high-quality video calls. Additionally, the phone is IP68 rated, offering protection against dust and water, making it durable for everyday use.

With wireless charging support, the iPhone 15 combines convenience with a premium look and feel. Whether you choose the classic Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, or Pink colour, the iPhone 15 is designed to stand out while offering a seamless user experience. The device runs on iOS 26, ensuring access to Apple's latest software features and security updates.

A Steep Price Drop: Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 47,999

When the iPhone 15 first hit the market, its price was Rs 79,900. A year later, it was reduced to Rs 69,900. But now, you can grab this high-end iPhone for only Rs 47,999 on Amazon, which is a staggering Rs 32,000 less than its original price.

In addition to this already generous discount, you can save even more. If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for payment, you'll receive a Rs 1,450 cashback. This brings the total discount to more than Rs 33,000, making the iPhone 15 an even better deal.

More Deals for Non-Credit Card Users

Don’t have an Amazon Pay credit card? No worries! There are other exciting offers available, allowing you to still get a great deal on the iPhone 15. Whether you’re after a reliable smartphone or just want to upgrade your device, this offer is an excellent opportunity to own an iPhone at a fraction of the price.

The iPhone 15 continues to impress with its top-tier features, and with its current discounted price, it offers great value for money. If you’ve been considering upgrading to an iPhone, now is the time to purchase before this deal expires.