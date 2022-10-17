Diwali cleaning 2022: Things you should keep in mind while cleaning your TV

Diwali cleaning 2022

Diwali is here and so is the time of endless cleaning. For centuries, it's been a tradition in India to give extra attention towards cleanliness during Diwali. In order to get furniture and appliances cleaned quickly, people often choose the wrong method and end up damaging their products. To help you with your Diwali cleaning, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind while cleaning your TV screen.

Keep TV off while cleaning

To reduce the chances of any electric mishaps, you should keep your TV off while cleaning. It can also help you to see the dust and spots clearly on the screen if there are any.

Do not spray any liquid the screen

You should avoid spraying any liquid on the TV body or the screen as it can cause damage to internal components. If you are planning to clean your TV with a specific product, you should spray it on the cleaning cloth first. While cleaning your TV, you should avoid using cleaners that contain alcohol, acetone or ammonia.

Use microfiber cloth

It is always recommended to use microfiber cloth while cleaning the display of a TV as most screens are prone to scratches and pressure sensitive. A microfiber cloth is suitable for cleaning smudges and fingertips without damaging the screen.

Wipe in any one direction

You should wipe your TV screen in any one direction, either vertically or horizontally. This type of movement makes sure that you do not leave a spot or a mark on the screen. This method also helps to avoid streaks.

Make sure the screen is dry before turning the TV back on

You should let your TV dry before turning it back on after cleaning. Wet spots often create glare on the TV screen.