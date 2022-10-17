Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Diwali cleaning 2022: Things you should keep in mind while cleaning your TV

Cleaning your TV in a wrong way can cause long term damage to the device.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Diwali cleaning 2022: Things you should keep in mind while cleaning your TV
Diwali cleaning 2022

Diwali is here and so is the time of endless cleaning. For centuries, it's been a tradition in India to give extra attention towards cleanliness during Diwali. In order to get furniture and appliances cleaned quickly, people often choose the wrong method and end up damaging their products. To help you with your Diwali cleaning, here are a few tips that you should keep in mind while cleaning your TV screen.

Keep TV off while cleaning

To reduce the chances of any electric mishaps, you should keep your TV off while cleaning. It can also help you to see the dust and spots clearly on the screen if there are any.

Do not spray any liquid the screen

You should avoid spraying any liquid on the TV body or the screen as it can cause damage to internal components. If you are planning to clean your TV with a specific product, you should spray it on the cleaning cloth first. While cleaning your TV, you should avoid using cleaners that contain alcohol, acetone or ammonia.

Use microfiber cloth

It is always recommended to use microfiber cloth while cleaning the display of a TV as most screens are prone to scratches and pressure sensitive. A microfiber cloth is suitable for cleaning smudges and fingertips without damaging the screen.

Wipe in any one direction

You should wipe your TV screen in any one direction, either vertically or horizontally. This type of movement makes sure that you do not leave a spot or a mark on the screen. This method also helps to avoid streaks.

Make sure the screen is dry before turning the TV back on

You should let your TV dry before turning it back on after cleaning. Wet spots often create glare on the TV screen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.