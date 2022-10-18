Diwali cleaning 2022: How to clean and pack your AC for the winter season

AC cleaning

The festival of Diwali is almost here and weather across the country has started to shift. As we approach the end of the year, temperatures have seen a significant drop after the continuous rains. With the winter season right around the corner, people have reduced dependency on air conditioners and refrigerators. Over the next couple of weeks, ACs will be out of use till the next summer and experts suggest that one should properly clean and pack the appliance before storing your AC for the winter season. If you are planning to clean your AC this Diwali, here are a few things that you should keep in mind.

Don’t just turn off the AC with a remote, switch it off from the main panel

If you are planning to turn off your AC for a longer period of time, you should keep in mind that you have switched it off from the main panel and not just the remote. When you turn the AC off from remote control, in many situations the compressor is left to idle and this results in water or electricity in the form of ‘idle load’. It also increases the risk of short circuits.

Clean the air filter or replace if its damaged

Cleaning or replacing the air filter before packing up the AC for the winter season ensures that it is ready to work in the next season without any hiccup. Small dust particles and dirt can often clog an AC filter however it can be easily cleaned with soap and warm water.

Inspect for any damage

Before packing your AC for the winter season, you should thoroughly inspect for any damages in the appliance. Damage can slowly increase over time and may burn a hole in your pocket the next season. That is why you should make sure that the air conditioner is in working condition before you shut it off for the winters.

Cover the AC unit completely

You should make sure that the AC unit is completely covered during the winter season to stop any dust, dirt or water corroding the mechanical parts of the appliance.