Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the 'incredible opportunities' that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring to India, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. The Alphabet CEO also noted the potential for close collaboration between "we" (Google) and India to advance the country's digital transformation.

He said," Delighted to meet with PM Narendra Modi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India's digital transformation."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, stating that the forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and "fostering" innovation. He also noted that business leaders from India and France are coming together to create new opportunities across key sectors, which he believes will drive growth and investment for future generations.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi added, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He further stated that India and France share deep trust and common values, saying, "India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems."

PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The week-long summit concluded with a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, highlighting the growing collaboration between India and France in technology and innovation.

