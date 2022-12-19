Discover new WhatsApp feature that allows you to disable incoming call notifications

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Facebook, has recently rolled out a new feature called "Disable Notifications for Calls." This feature allows users to turn off notifications for incoming calls, giving them the ability to focus on other tasks without being interrupted by incoming calls.

The Disable Notifications for Calls feature can be found in the notification settings of WhatsApp. To access it, users need to go to the Settings tab in the app and click on the "Notifications" option. Once there, they will see a toggle switch for the Disable Notifications for Calls feature. When the switch is turned on, notifications for incoming calls will be turned off, and users will not be notified of any incoming calls.

This feature is particularly useful for those who receive a high volume of calls on WhatsApp and want to focus on their work without being interrupted. It can also be useful for those who are in a meeting or engaged in some other activity and do not want to be disturbed by incoming calls.

To use the Disable Notifications for Calls feature, users need to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their phone. The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

While the Disable Notifications for Calls feature is a welcome addition to WhatsApp, it is important to note that it does not block incoming calls completely. Users will still be able to receive calls, but they will not be notified about them until they turn the feature off.

Overall, the Disable Notifications for Calls feature is a useful addition to WhatsApp that gives users more control over their notifications and allows them to focus on their work without being interrupted by incoming calls. It is a simple but effective way to manage incoming calls on the platform and is sure to be welcomed by many users.