Digital Pratik is finally out with his JorrAnthem Reloaded powered by JorrParivar creating NFT awareness

Pratik, like any other ambitious guy, wanted to engrave his name in the NFT world and he worked hard to create the market, leaving behind great awareness. He has been working on unique characters to create his NFT family. Digital Pratik is finally out with his JorrAnthem Reloaded, powered by JorrParivar creating NFT awareness. He created India's first community-driven NFT project by the name of JorrParivar.

His career saw a hike after working on multiple market-based digital practices including digital marketing. He worked as a digital marketing practitioner, SEO specialist, and blogger and finally created his dream project of "Awesome Family" also known as JorrParivar as an NFT specialist. The project has 22 unique intellectual properties with 1254 tokens divided into three levels including bronze, silver, and gold. Each has its specialty including many fine sessions, webinars, and even meet-ups. These include training sessions, workshops, exclusive webinars, Q & As, Access to 12 one-on-one calls and a special 3-hour dinner meet among many other facilities.

The much-awaited launch of his JorrParivar Rap Anthem named “JorrAnthem” in collaboration with an unknown artist is now out with buzzing reactions from the audience. This video is created to educate and introduce the concept of NFT. The Rap is now reloaded and launched in Hindi for his audience in collaboration with a new artist. Rap is a new concept in the Indian NFT market which has now turned into a Rap Anthem in India.

Pratik mentioned, "I am glad to see people's reactions to the Rap. The reloaded version is even more special for me as the last time we created something like this, the audience completely loved it. He is an amazing Rap artist and I had so much fun introducing him as the Rapper's face in the video. I hope to see more youth be a part of this journey as the digital world is taking major turns. NFT is still a fairly new concept; however, with JorrParivar this is changing. Now more people are aware of NFT and how it works."

(Sponsored feature)