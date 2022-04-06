‘Didn’t get idea from poll’: Taking playful dig at Elon Musk, Twitter says working on Edit feature

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet on introducing a new Twitter feature made a big impact on social media, the microblogging site came forward to say that they have been planning to introduce the Edit button for a year, taking a playful dig at Musk.

Twitter, through its official handle, tweeted that they have been working on introducing an Edit button for their website for a year now, and have been conducting tests to determine how the new feature will work while saying that they “didn’t get the idea from a poll”.

This is in reference to the Twitter poll that Elon Musk conducted a few days back where he asked all the users if they want an Edit feature on the website, which will allow them to make changes in their tweets even after they have been posted.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

In its tweet, Twitter wrote, “Now that everyone is asking, yes, we’ve been working on an Edit feature since last year! No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll (sic). We're kicking off testing within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

The tweet took a playful and joking dig at the Twitter poll that was conducted by Musk for the Twitterverse on whether it is a good idea to introduce an Edit button for the tweets or not. On the poll, most of the users voted ‘yes’ for the edit button.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Soon after Musk had posted the poll online, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal urged all the social media users to vote carefully as the “consequences of the poll are important.” He said, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Musk also revealed that he now has as much as a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder in the company. This came shortly after he publicly questioned Twitter’s commitment to free speech and asked the users if a new platform was needed.