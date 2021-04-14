Demonoid is launched with a huge catalog of games genre

Old and classic games are pretty much like wine: the older they are, the better. Before we became great at playing Call of Duty, Sniper Elite, Red Dead Redemption, or Far Cry, many of us were in love with classic titles such as Crossword, Tetris, or Sudoku. The new online cloud gaming platform from Demonoid.com wants to prove to us all that such games aren’t dead, and they are so right!

Demonoid Beta just went live after increased work during the latest months of the development team. They are confident that the new platform offers the best online gaming experience in the cloud technology format. From almost two billion people on the planet who regularly play video games, a significant percentage of them prefer online titles, and it’s obvious why.

Installing a game on your laptop/desktop computer or smartphone requires time, and it will also involve a little risk. Many people are right in being sceptical when it comes to installing anything on their computers, as you never know when dangerous software gets in.Five categories, countless games

There are so many games available to choose from when it comes to the catalogue from Demonoid.com, and they are grouped into five categories as follows:

● Puzzle: Cut the Rope, Word Wipe, Tentrix, Fit Balls, Sudoku, Bridge, Block Champ, Mahjong Dimensions, Mahjong Connect, Mahjong Titans, 2048, Mahjongg Candy, UNO Online, Outspell, The Impossible Quiz, and Tic Tac Toe.

● Shooting: there are only two games available in this area for the moment (Krunker and Shell Shockers), but many more will become available soon!

● Action: Vex 5, Stickman Prison Escape Story 3D, Temple Run 2, Among Us, Amazing Strange Rope Police, Shot Trigger, and Short Life.

Arcade: Money Movers, Bubble Shooter, Slope, Friday Night Funkin', Dumb Ways to Die, Fall Beans, Rabbids Wild Race, Doodle Jump, FireBoy and WaterGirl 1: Forest Temple, and Slither.io.

● .io: Agar.io, Paper.io, MooMoo.io, Hole.io, Smash Karts, Skribbl.io, Slither.io, DRAWar.io, StabFish.io, Betrayal.io, Zombs Royale, Zombs, Wormate.io, Surviv.io, Mope.io, Lordz.io, EvoWars.io, and MiniGiants.io.

Temple Run 2 goes on forever. Temple Run 2 is one of the most exciting running games ever made or one of the worst ones. It all depends on each other’s personality and how they perceive it. In this game, a player gets to engage in an endless run as he tries to avoid obstacles and gather points. You don’t have to try to be perfect in Temple Run 2, as everyone ultimately loses.

The whole point is how long you can last in this game, as that’s the exact beauty of it. Imangi Studios developed and published Temple Run 2, a creation available for a multitude of platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and more.

The world record and highest score ever achieved in Temple Run 2 is 650,009,360 points, and it’s hard to believe that anybody will have a better score anytime soon.

Never stop playing Sudoku!

Sudoku is another game offered by Demonoid.com, and it has a long and glorious history. Known as one of the greatest mind games ever made, Sudoku stimulates the memory, logical, and critical thinking of a person. This renowned mind game can make you do things quickly, it increases your concentration power, and it can even make you feel happier. For an even extra level of challenge, you can play Sudoku with a friend and see who’s better.

The Demonoid game catalogue will be enriched every single day with games, as the development team itself announced. The same source invites those who like Demonoid.com to share the link with friends and family. Everyone deserves to know about this great online gaming platform!

From Brand Desk