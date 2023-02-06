Dell joins the layoff spree, plans to cut 6,650 jobs, know why

Dell Technologies Inc., an American-based technology company which develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services joins the list of tech giants that laid off hundreds and thousands of employees in past several months.

Dell Inc. is the most recent technology business to say it will lay off thousands of workers as a result of the declining demand for personal computers. The company is reportedly slacking off 6,650 employees of the company, reported Bloomberg.

(Also Read: ‘Had to save Twitter from bankruptcy’: Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on ‘tough’ 3 months)

Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke stated in a memo seen by Bloomberg that the company is dealing with market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future."

A business spokeswoman estimates that the layoffs will affect around 5% of Dell's overall staff.

Dell and other hardware manufacturers have witnessed cratering demand following a PC boom during the pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw a dramatic decline in personal computer shipments, according to industry analyst IDC's preliminary figures.

(Also Read: Unlike Google, Amazon, Salesforce layoffs, Apple steered cleared from firing employees, know reasons)

According to IDC, Dell experienced the worst loss among large corporations, falling 37% from the same time in 2021. PC sales account for around 55% of Dell's total income.

Clarke informed employees that prior cost-cutting initiatives, such as a halt on hiring and travel restrictions, are insufficient today. The job cuts and departmental reorganisations are seen as a chance to increase efficiency, the spokeswoman added.

Dell stated that customers were lowering their purchases of information technology in the period ending on October 28 and provided a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts' predictions.