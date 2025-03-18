High-Flyer -- DeepSeek's parent company -- is holding onto the passports of multiple employees, especially those in research and development teams, so they cannot leave China without prior approval. The regulation is reportedly part of the Chinese government's increasing control of the company.

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek's parent company has seized the passports of several employees, effectively preventing them from traveling outside the country, according to a report by The Information.

DeepSeek is an AI-powered chatbot which recently gained worldwide attention, and competes with the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini -- both developed in the United States.

High-Flyer -- DeepSeek's parent company -- is holding onto the passports of multiple employees, especially those in research and development teams, so they cannot leave China without prior approval.

China's tightening grip on DeepSeek

The regulation is reportedly part of the Chinese government's increasing control of the company, and an attempt to prevent sensitive information from getting leaked and key employees from leaving the firm.

Furthermore, the government, which has labeled the DeepSeek a "national treasure," now plays a direct role in deciding who can invest in the AI platform.

DeepSeek has faced criticism for falling under China's vast censorship radar. The chatbot avoids discussing several politically-sensitive topics such as the Tiananmen Square massacre, the Hong Kong Umbrella Revolution, among others, The Guardian had earlier reported.

Media reports also suggest that authorities in China have advised AI researchers and business leaders to avoid traveling to the US, fearing disclosure of confidential data and information as a so-called AI war rages on between the countries.

DeepSeek powerful yet low-cost

DeepSeek garnered global attention in January after launching its new open-source model R1. The model earned praise and surprised many as its development reportedly costed under $6 million (around Rs 50 crore) -- much lesser than what US companies Microsoft and OpenAI have spent on their chatbot models.