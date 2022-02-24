Dark web: Know how credit, debit card details are sold on illegal 'carding forums'

While an average person may or may not know anything about dark web, chances are that their sensitive details including credit, debit card data may have ended up there. Hackers and financial scamsters sell stolen credit card details with markets and forums on dark web and make millions out of the illegal trade.

In 2021, around 96 million credit cards were sold on the dark web, as per an annual report from cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory which tracks such transactions on the dark web. These include 36 million Card Present (CP) records, where the records are stolen from physical stores from point-of-sale machines. Rest 60 million were Card Not Present (CNP) records, where the details are stolen from the checkout pages of websites where card information is entered purchases or payments.

How credit card records are sold on dark web?

Credit card records are sold in dark web market places called carding forums. Here, cybercriminals don’t just sell and buy card records but also share information and tips to hack websites and use stolen data. Some popular carding forums are BriansClub and Joker’s Stash, which was reportedly closed down in February last year.

Some of these marketplaces are highly sophisticated and even offer guarantees on the usability of the data, including money-refund schemes. This stolen data can then be used by cyberthieves to drain bank accounts of unsuspecting victims of cyber frauds through online purchases.

Dark web pricing of buying stolen details

Credit card details come really cheap on the dark web, with one card record and related data costing around including associated data cost $14-30, as per the Dark Web Price Index run by PrivacyAffairs.com, which analyses hundreds of data samples being sold on the dark web. Other sensitive financial data like online banking logins cost around $40 on average. Hacked Facebook account cost around $35. The price of a full data sent including account details and several important information can cost around $1,000, as per the Dark Web Price Index.