Cyber attack alert: Know how scammers are using SMS forwarding apps to con bank customers in India

Headlines

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Cyber attack alert: Know how scammers are using SMS forwarding apps to con bank customers in India

In a major cyber security fraud, many scammers are resorting to SMS forwarding scams that are targeting bank customers in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cyber-security researchers on Thursday said they have spotted a new phishing campaign that is targeting banking consumers in India via SMS forwarding apps.

The phishing site collects victims’ banking credentials and personally identifiable information (PII), post which an Android SMS forwarding malware is downloaded to their devices, according to AI cyber-security firm CloudSEK.

The research team discovered several domains with the same modus operandi and templates.

"The banks should also take responsibility in raising awareness about such scams and educate their customers to prevent monetary as well as reputation loss," said Anshuman Das, Cyber Threat Researcher at CloudSEK.

As part of the hackers’ modus operandi, the victims first fill out sensitive banking information such as card number, CVV number, and expiry date, on the fake complaint portal.

After the banking information is exploited, a malicious customer support application gets downloaded to the victim’s devices.

"No logos or names of the Indian banks have been used in these phishing websites, in order to avoid suspicion and detection. Moreover, the malicious customer support application is not hosted on the Google Play Store or any of the third-party application stores," said the researchers.

The malicious application is then used to send all the incoming SMS to the scammer’s C2 (command and control) server.

"Even if a user’s accounts are secured by multi-factor authentication, threat actors can still use the app to gather private information, conduct illicit activities on the users’ banking accounts, and access their other accounts," the researchers warned.

Researchers from CloudSEK discovered and examined an Android app that pretends to be a bank customer service app. This application requests the user for two permissions on their device to receive SMS and send SMS.

The application’s source code is revealed to be available on Github. The application does not have any obfuscation or evasion mechanisms that makes it difficult for antivirus or other solutions to detect it.

After the app has been installed on a victim’s mobile phone, any SMS containing an OTP received on the device is redirected to the target phone controlled by the threat actor, the report mentioned.

"It is important to be extra cautious when installing new applications. Download apps from reputable app stores like the Google Play store and the App Store only. After installing any application, be careful while granting permissions," said Das.

READ | WhatsApp increasing ‘delete messages for everyone’ feature’s time limit for these users

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Haryana violence: 250 illegal shanties demolished; miscreants vandalise shop, vehicles in Panipat

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE