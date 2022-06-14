500 websites including government portals hacked amid row over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

File photo

More than 500 Indian websites were attacked and hacked on Tuesday. These websites include Thane City Police Commissionerate.

A message that appeared on the Thane City Police Commissionerate website suggests that these attacks might be in retaliation of the controversial comments made by expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The hackers demanded an apology for ‘Muslims all over the world.’

The Maharashtra Cyber cell has ordered the restoration of hacked state government websites and launched an inquiry into the incident, reported ANI.

“We have restored several websites, and many more are yet to be done. More than 70 websites have been attacked, of which 3 are government ones followed by private university websites. Hacked websites are more than 500,” said Maharashtra Cyber Cell ADG Madhukar Pandey.

“Due to ongoing communal tensions in country, many cyber hackers have united and hacked many websites in country. Names of two countries Malaysia and Indonesia are surfacing. We've not got any information about whether this gang is operating in India or not,” he added.

According to reports, Dragon Force, a Malaysian hacktivist group, is behind the cyberattacks. Recently, the group had expressed its intent, terming this move as a 'special operation'. The group also hacked the website of the Institute of Science, Nagpur on Sunday.

Cyberattacks in India

India witnessed over 1.8 crore cyberattacks and threats in the first three months of 2022, according to US-based cyber security firm, Norton.

The company stated in its 'Cyber Safety Pulse Report' that the quarter spotted nearly 60,000 phishing attempts through this quarter, as well as over 30,000 tech support scams in this time.

