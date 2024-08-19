Cosmic Comfort: Sunita Williams' ISS Residence

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore were initially scheduled for an eight-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS), but now they may remain there until 2025, significantly extending their stay. The two astronauts arrived at the ISS in June aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft. However, due to helium leaks and thruster issues during the flight, their return has been delayed until at least February 2025.

Boeing has stated that the astronauts are not stranded and assured that it is safe to bring them back in the Starliner. However, NASA is considering the possibility of returning them to Earth on a SpaceX flight instead. Although their mission has been extended from days to months, the astronauts reportedly have sufficient supplies at the ISS to sustain them during this extended stay. Here's how they will manage their survival during this time.

Facilities in ISS ( International Space Station)

The International Space Station (ISS) is 356 feet (109 meters) long from one end to the other and weighs 925,335 pounds (419,725 kilograms) when there are no visiting spacecraft docked.

The solar panels on the ISS alone cover an area of one acre. The station has 13,696 cubic feet or 388 Cubic metres of space where the crew can live and work, not counting any visiting spacecraft.

The living and working space in the station is more spacious than a six-bedroom house, with six sleeping quarters, two bathrooms, a gym, and a bay window offering a 360-degree view.

A spacecraft can reach the space station within four hours of launching from Earth, and up to eight spaceships can be docked at the station simultaneously.

The International Space Station (ISS) is closely controlled to keep the air pressure similar to Earth's at 14.7 pounds per square inch (psi) or 1 atmosphere. The temperature on the ISS is generally maintained between 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 to 26.7 degrees Celsius), but it can fluctuate depending on the location within the station.

The temperature outside the International Space Station (ISS) can range drastically from approximately 121 degrees Celsius on the side facing the sun to as low as -157 degrees Celsius on the side in shadow. This wide temperature difference occurs because there is no atmosphere surrounding the station to shield it from the sun's heat or to hold onto warmth when it's not in direct sunlight.

Astronauts aboard the ISS complete a full orbit around Earth every 90 minutes, witnessing 16 sunsets and sunrises daily. They have a unique day-night cycle due to this rapid orbit, spending over half their time in sunlight and the rest in Earth's shadow. To maintain a sense of routine, they follow a 24-hour sleep schedule like on Earth. When it's time to sleep, they crawl into a sleeping bag and secure themselves in a small sleeping area to prevent floating and ensure a good night's rest.

Each astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) requires approximately a gallon (3.79 liters) of water daily for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene tasks such as brushing teeth.If astronauts stay on the space station for months, bringing all that water into space adds a significant amount of weight.

Astronauts have successfully recycled 98% of the water they brought with them, which includes urine and sweat, turning it back into clean water.A special system called the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) has been created to recycle water on the space station. It consists of different parts, each essential for producing clean water. This innovative equipment not only converts urine into drinkable water, but it also collects moisture from crew breathing and perspiration, recycling it for use.

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) now enjoy a diverse diet similar to what we have on Earth. Their menu consists of over a hundred food items, including fruits, vegetables, pre-cooked meals, desserts, and even condiments like ketchup and mustard. They have three meals a day, along with snacks for extra calories. The food choices are carefully selected and planned by the mission team and astronauts themselves. To sustain astronauts during long space missions, scientists have developed special packaging and preparation methods for the food. When choosing items to send to space, priority is given to foods that are lightweight, nutritious, easy to consume, and tasty