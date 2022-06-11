Cop suspended for stalking ex-girlfriend with Apple AirTag

Since Apple launched its tracking device called AirTag last year, we have seen several cases where the device has been used for stalking purposes. Although several police departments and agencies across the globe have even issued advisory against the same, it appears that people are still using the device for malicious purposes. As per a report by Miami Herald, a US cop has been suspended from his duty after being accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend with Apple AirTag.

According to the report, the victim heard an AirTag bleep sound that was emitting somewhere within her vehicle when she was visiting a friend. The woman was not able to find the device at that time but when she returned to her car, her ex-boyfriend Javier Magarin, was parked across the street. She claims that Magarin admitted planting the AirTag under the floor mat in the trunk of the car.

Almost a month later, she again received an Apple AirTag alert but this time she directly went to the police station to report stalking. The detectives then found the tracking device taped up inside her car's rear bumper.

Every AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. In further investigation it was found out that the AirTag belongs to Javier Magarin. He was arrested last week on charges of illegal use of a stalking device, and misdemeanour stalking.

What are the anti-stalking safety features offered by Apple AirTag

To address the issue of unwanted tracking, Apple AirTag and other Find My network accessories come with unique Bluetooth identifiers that frequently change. This feature helps the user to avoid being tracked from place to place. The Bluetooth identifiers can also alert the user if an unknown Apple accessory is travelling along.

Apart from this, every user setting up their AirTag for the first time now sees a message that clearly states that AirTag is meant to track their own belongings, that using AirTag to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world, that AirTag is designed to be detected by victims, and that law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag.

The tech giant is also investigating a series of updates that it is planning to introduce later this year, including Precision Finding, ability to tune AirTag’s sound and others.