Convert Word file to PDF: Easy step-by-step guide

Converting a Word document to a PDF is a simple and straightforward process that can be accomplished in just a few steps. PDFs are a widely used format that is perfect for sharing documents because they maintain the original formatting of the document and can be easily viewed on any device. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to convert Word to PDF.

Step: 1. Open the Word document that you want to convert to a PDF. This can be done by double-clicking on the file or by opening Microsoft Word and selecting the file from the "Recent" list.

Step: 2. Once the document is open, go to the "File" menu at the top of the screen and select "Save As." This will open the "Save As" dialogue box, where you can choose where you want to save the file and what you want to name it.

Step: 3. In the "Save As" dialogue box, select "PDF" from the "Save as type" drop-down menu. This will allow you to save the document as a PDF instead of a Word file.

Step: 4. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the PDF file, and then enter a name for the file in the "File name" field.

Step: 5. Once you have entered a name for the file and selected a save location, click on the "Save" button to save the PDF.

Step:6. The PDF will now be saved to the location that you selected. You can open the PDF by double-clicking on the file or by opening a PDF viewer and selecting the file.

In conclusion, converting a Word document to a PDF is a simple process that can be accomplished in just a few steps. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily save your Word documents as PDFs, allowing you to share them with others without worrying about losing the original formatting.