Company recalls over 10 lakh smartwatches, customers to get Rs 22,700 refund; here’s why

Product recalls are not uncommon, seen in industries like automotive. In tech, Apple is one of the few companies that is known for product recalls due to manufacturing defects or malfunctions. Now, popular smart wearable brand Fitbit, which is owned by Google, is recalling lakhs of smartwatches of a specific model due to malfunction.

The smartwatch is the Fitbit Ionic, and the issue is an overheating battery which can potentially cause a burn injury to the wearer, multiple agencies reported. Customers returning the watch will be given a refund to the tune of around Rs 22,700 ($299).

The recall was done after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) revealed that 174 cases of overheating battery had been reported globally, of which 115 were in US. There had been 118 reports of burn injuries, including 4 second-degree and 2 third-degree burns.

The CPSC has issued a warning, “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device.”

The problem is with the Ionic smartwatch model number FB503, the lithium-ion battery of which is seen to overheat in some instancing, posing a potential burn hazard.

The model has sold around 10 lakh pieces in US and 6.93 lakh internationally. As per the company’s statement, the injury reports represent 0.01% of the units sold.

“We received a very limited number of injury reports - the totals in the CPSC announcement represent less than 0.01% of units sold - of the battery in Fitbit Ionic smartwatches overheating, posing a burn hazard. These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers,” it said.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit`s top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches,” also said the company’s statement.