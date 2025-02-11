TECHNOLOGY
Anuja More, the Product Strategist and Lead for WhatsApp Business at Meta sheds light on the future of these platforms as they experience unprecedented growth.
Communication platforms are evolving at a breakneck speed creating an eco-system for users. What started as a messaging platform for personal chats promising a quick turnaround is now a key pillar for global commerce, professional collaborations and necessary digital infrastructure for business communication. User expectations and demands are evolving alongside technology which is further fuelling the growth of these platforms. Countries like Japan and China have rolled out “Super Apps’ which have integrated a wide array of use cases under one umbrella – communications to commerce, banking, shopping and public infrastructure are packed into these apps ensuring convenience through a one-stop-shop approach.
Anuja More, the Product Strategist and Lead for WhatsApp Business at Meta sheds light on the future of these platforms as they experience unprecedented growth. At WhatsApp Anuja has successfully connected over three billion users across 50 million businesses worldwide, successfully expanding WhatsApp’s business solutions worldwide.
Lifestyle Enabler
Speaking about the future of communication apps, Anuja remarked, “We are at an interesting crossroads. User needs and evolution of technology are almost feeding off each other. Platforms are increasingly encompassing the social fabric on which they're built. We are headed to creating ecosystems from just communication. Our customers depend on us for various aspects of their lives and we are scaling up and diversifying to meet those needs. We are becoming lifestyle enablers – that’s how I see this going.” She added, “In doing so, we, as professionals, must carefully navigate cultural nuances, regulatory demands, and diverse user expectations. This is where the real challenge lies.”
“WhatApp Business’ product developments reflect its expanding role in supporting business communications, facilitating customer relationships and even providing support during crises. WhatsApp has transformed from a messaging app to a global hub for business operations and marketing, hinged on innovations such as Cloud API. More recently, the WhatsApp Business Calling API has enabled businesses to integrate Voice-over-IP directly into their workflows, removing the need for off-platform calls. This is a prime example of how rapidly platforms can evolve,” Anuja noted.
The pandemic accelerated the growth of digital businesses due the pressure of remote working and web presence. Businesses fast tracked and now this is being largely established as the new normal. Is this where apps hit the ceiling in terms of their growth? Anuja is quick to respond, “Opportunities are emerging every day, we have to rethink old design principles and broaden our approach. The focus now is making the platform fit into the broader infrastructure of different countries—socially and economically.”
Challenging the one-size-fits-all approach
Localization is clearly the way forward. Leading platforms like WhatsApp have succeeded by prioritizing localization—not just in language but in design and user experience. Anuja emphasizes, “WhatsApp's global reach is achieved through nuanced thinking, the evolution of technology has followed and not the other way round. We don’t treat users as a digital monolith. Cultural requirements will push our product towards diversity. One-size-fits-all approach will only limit growth. What works in one region may totally alienate users in another.”
In key markets like India, Brazil, and Indonesia, Anuja spearheaded the introduction of Verified Business Badges to help users identify legitimate companies. These badges bridge the trust gap in regions where fraud and digital verification are ongoing concerns. In terms of technology, WhatsApp adapts its platform to address more localized challenges, accounting for differences in internet speeds, regional payment systems, variations in both device capabilities and access to technology.
Security First to Build Trust
More highlights security concerns and measures as a pivotal factor that fuels growth. “User trust is our prima facie objective. Credibility is the name of the game. Messaging platforms will not be able to achieve scale & volume or diversify unless they treat data security with the utmost care. Security must be embedded into the systems if users have to rely on these platforms for passing on sensitive data or avail cross-border transactions. We can leave anything to chance, customer trust has to be earned.”
WhatsApp implemented a real-time scam detection system that blocks over 500,000 fraudulent messages daily under Anuja’s aegis. She said, “AI-driven fraud and bot activity are growing every minute. We need to proactively fortify our security systems and take measures to safeguard our users while preserving platform integrity.”
Cultural Shift
More stated, “Remote and hybrid work cultures are throwing up asynchronous models which help overcome time zone barriers and expand hiring opportunities to underserved regions. Businesses are also benefiting from this cultural shift with extended customer service hours and around-the-clock operations. This cultural shift is here to stay and platforms like Whatsapp will be directly benefited by this tectonic shift. One could not imagine these fifteen years back but now this is our reality.”
She added, “WhatsApp’s Cloud API, which offers enterprise-class services without requiring businesses to host their own servers, demonstrating how these platforms are scaling operations while meeting specific business needs.”
Looking Forward
Anuja concluded, “The actual litmus test for all communication platforms is to strike the right balance of global consistency and local solutions. As we scale up to tap into new geographies and an evolving social fabric, we have to adopt ecosystem-based thinking which is inclusive of local needs. We will have to understand our users better and stay invested in their requirements. That, I believe will determine the trajectory of our industry, going forward.”
Why are hobby classes integral to Podar International School’s curriculum in Khopoli?
Mukesh Ambani buys Rs 6437604000 stake in THIS cricket team, not Mumbai Indians
Meet star, first Indian actress to participate in Ironman Triathlon twice; not Priyanka, Deepika, Samantha, Kareena
'Need global standards': PM Modi pushes for AI governance at Paris AI Summit
Ashutosh Rana slams Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush: 'Audiences will not accept...'
Digital Decay or Evolution? Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar on the Decline of Meaningful Conversation
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: IIM Bengaluru student impresses Amitabh Bachchan, fails to win Rs 50 lakh due to...
Ahead of PM Modi-Donald Trump meet, India considers cutting tariffs on THESE items imported from US
Communication platforms are fast evolving into super apps
Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's home in connection to India's Got Latent controversy
Arvind Kejriwal pictured for 1st time after Delhi loss, meets Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM hits back at Congress, says...
Meet Indian-origin mother, who flies daily to Malaysia for work, spends Rs 28000 on travel, reason is...
Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta spent ‘ridongculous’ amount on his...
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant's warm gesture towards kid wins internet, watch viral video
Ajith Kumar recalls 'bad crash’ ahead of Portugal race: ‘When I crashed...'
India's Got Latent episode feat Ranveer Allahbadia blocked after government orders
Samay Raina performs in Seattle, enjoys with friends amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Meet actress who was ambushed by 'mean' director with kissing scene while shooting THIS Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra film
Good news for Gautam Adani as Adani stocks rally up to 4.5% due to Donald Trump's this BIG move...
Amid rumours of dissent, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with Punjab CM Mann, MLAs in Delhi
Woman makes 'Valentine edition parantha' for husband, netizens amused, watch viral video
How cashless treatment and telemedicine are transforming health insurance plans in India?
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience in flight, reveals Sohail Khan's reaction: ‘Everyone was...'
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina row, this actress comes in support, says 'don't think they deserve to go to jail'
Top 3 astrologers of India: Newly updated list of 2025
Gautam Adani's BIG move, to invest THIS huge amount in hospitals, medical colleges in 2 cities, will partner with US-based...
A complete guide to documents needed for a personal loan
Mitolyn Reviews and Complaints - Mitolyn Supplement - Mitolyn Reviews Consumer Reports
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he was made to dress up like chicken in school, says 'mujhe murgi ka...'
Muslim wedding card goes viral for THIS bizarre reason, leaves netizens amused, check here
Who is this man with PM Modi, French President Macron? Is world's youngest self-made billionaire, shaping future of AI, his net worth is...
Meet actress who was first choice for role that made Madhuri Dixit superstar, film earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office, was rejected due to..
Asha Bhosle makes SHOCKING revelation, shares why she and Lata Mangeshkar wore white: 'If we wore other colours...'
Surat: School students parade luxury cars to celebrate farewell, probe underway, watch viral video
Elon Musk offers this huge amount to buy ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Sam Altman says 'no thank you but...'
Pune: Pakistani currency note found in housing society near National Defence Academy; probe on
YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Modi government's notice
British railway joins hands with Yash Raj Films for DDLJ musical on film's 30th anniversary, check details
Ex-Delhi Police Commissioner, IPS officer Ajai Raj Sharma dies: Who was he and what role he played in modernising police
Saif Ali Khan and his house help planned to 'go' after attacker with swords but Kareena Kapoor stopped them because..
Here's why Not Like Us singer Kendrick Lamar won't get paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
Meet Samay Raina, creator of India's Got Latent, accused of promoting vulgarity, he is from...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 11, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers
Delhi to Panipat Namo Bharat Corridor: High-speed rail project to begin soon, check route, distance and top speed
MrBeast spends 100 hours inside Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza, explores secret tombs, watch viral video
Meet world's richest man ever, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk, his net worth was...
‘Ajay Devgn hasn’t spoken to me in 18 years...': Star director makes shocking claims, says actor doesn't…
Bank Holiday February 2025: Banks to remain closed in THIS state today due to...
Remember Tum Bin actress Sandali Sinha? Actress who became an overnight sensation, then quit Bollywood; she is now...
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he took Taimur, but not Kareena Kapoor to hospital after being stabbed: ‘My wife left...'
Justin Bieber shuts down divorce rumours with Hailey Bieber with his latest Instagram post, see viral pics
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says 'all hell will break out' if...
Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Hinduja Group firm set to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital by THIS date
Meet man, MBA graduate from Harvard, who leads one of world’s big tech firms as CEO, he is...
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens, check travel time, toll fee and more
Meet Bihar’s first female IPS officer, who was married at 19, later separated from her husband, then cracked UPSC exam
Happy Promise Day 2025: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and more to share with your special one
What happens during Snow Moon and when does it appear? Check dates and when to see
Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar re-releases beat new films Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar at box office in opening weekend
‘RBI’s gold buying is...’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman talks about rising gold reserves by central bank
'Come up with USD 30 billion or...': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reveals how he pulled off 6 months' work in 48 hrs
This singer has cancelled podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent row: 'Aap Sanatan Dharma ko...'
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir waits for Rakhi Sawant at Karachi airport, netizens ask her 'kya majboori hai aapki'
Meet the Muslim king all set to challenge Donald Trump over Gaza, he is from...
Meet actor, who says Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth cannot act, slams their 'stylised acting', worked with them in...
IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh 'clashes' with Shoaib Akhtar ahead of Champions Trophy, WATCH viral video here
Ranveer Allahbadia’s viral joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent was stolen! The original was...
THIS Indian billionaire carries coffin of his employee, netizens call him ‘true leader’
Days after Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's marriage, Gautam Adani set to spend Rs 6000 crore on...
'Please let me stay the night:' Female trainee asked to leave Infosys premises at 6 pm even after...
Auto driver’s son studies at IIT, but luxury hotel refuses his auto's entry, billionaire calls it...
Who is Kuldeep Sharma? Ex-IPS gets three-month jail term in...
Meet woman, who lived in village, later got job at Amazon, now working in US as...
BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Devendra Fadnavis says...
Beef Biryani Row Explained: Police file FIR day after incident at AMU; here's what happened
Meet Anant Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law who reportedly got Rs 6.56 cr by USAID
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, launches Rs 10 product with former cricket star, it is...
Car gets stuck in wheat field in the dead of night, know what Google Maps error caused later
'Thappad khata mujhse...': Roadies XX contestant holds Rhea Chakraborty's hand for a task, actress loses calm
The Chabahar Puzzle: India’s Connectivity Dreams in US-Iran Turmoil
Delhi: Girls showcase their skills, strength in netball, Aali and Lal Kuan emerge winners
Elon Musk reacts to UK MP’s demand to replace 'Bengali' signboard at London Station, check here
Anupam Mittal's unique gift to Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani will leave you in splits
Ananya Panday misses her 'little koala baby' nephew River, shares adorable photos with Alanna Panday's son
Man dies after being sexually assaulted in Delhi, one arrested, this is what happened
After Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, here is the list of Indian companies that recently rebranded
Life Insurance Quotes Explained: Guide to securing your family’s financial future
Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for 'offensive remark' on India's Got Latent after police complaint: 'Had a lapse in...'
Meet businessman, whose wife appeared on popular Netflix show, his net worth is..., has this Ratan Tata connection
Winter Essentials: Must-have home appliances to keep you warm, cozy
'Ishq Na Kario' Releases: Abhishek Kumar takes his first step in cinema
Roadmap to building Rs 5 crore retirement corpus with NPS
Ed Sheeran sings Telugu song Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao at Bengaluru concert; Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor react: Watch
Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja after backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India’s Got Latent: ‘Samay Raina poore...’
Who was VC Janardhan Rao? 86-year-old businessman stabbed by grandson in Hyderabad over property dispute
Sri Lanka suffers nationwide power outage due to monkey, know what exactly happened
Sonu Nigam loses cool during live concert in Kolkata, gets angry on crowd: 'Election me khade ho jaao agar...'
Fatima Sana Shaikh makes this BIG claim about male actors, says, 'If Shah Rukh Khan...'
The Visionary Behind Modern Data Platforms: Shreesha Hegde’s blueprint for industry success
Sam Nujoma passes away at 95: Know all about Namibia's fiery freedom fighter and first president