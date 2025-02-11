Anuja More, the Product Strategist and Lead for WhatsApp Business at Meta sheds light on the future of these platforms as they experience unprecedented growth.

Communication platforms are evolving at a breakneck speed creating an eco-system for users. What started as a messaging platform for personal chats promising a quick turnaround is now a key pillar for global commerce, professional collaborations and necessary digital infrastructure for business communication. User expectations and demands are evolving alongside technology which is further fuelling the growth of these platforms. Countries like Japan and China have rolled out “Super Apps’ which have integrated a wide array of use cases under one umbrella – communications to commerce, banking, shopping and public infrastructure are packed into these apps ensuring convenience through a one-stop-shop approach.

Anuja More, the Product Strategist and Lead for WhatsApp Business at Meta sheds light on the future of these platforms as they experience unprecedented growth. At WhatsApp Anuja has successfully connected over three billion users across 50 million businesses worldwide, successfully expanding WhatsApp’s business solutions worldwide.

Lifestyle Enabler

Speaking about the future of communication apps, Anuja remarked, “We are at an interesting crossroads. User needs and evolution of technology are almost feeding off each other. Platforms are increasingly encompassing the social fabric on which they're built. We are headed to creating ecosystems from just communication. Our customers depend on us for various aspects of their lives and we are scaling up and diversifying to meet those needs. We are becoming lifestyle enablers – that’s how I see this going.” She added, “In doing so, we, as professionals, must carefully navigate cultural nuances, regulatory demands, and diverse user expectations. This is where the real challenge lies.”

“WhatApp Business’ product developments reflect its expanding role in supporting business communications, facilitating customer relationships and even providing support during crises. WhatsApp has transformed from a messaging app to a global hub for business operations and marketing, hinged on innovations such as Cloud API. More recently, the WhatsApp Business Calling API has enabled businesses to integrate Voice-over-IP directly into their workflows, removing the need for off-platform calls. This is a prime example of how rapidly platforms can evolve,” Anuja noted.

The pandemic accelerated the growth of digital businesses due the pressure of remote working and web presence. Businesses fast tracked and now this is being largely established as the new normal. Is this where apps hit the ceiling in terms of their growth? Anuja is quick to respond, “Opportunities are emerging every day, we have to rethink old design principles and broaden our approach. The focus now is making the platform fit into the broader infrastructure of different countries—socially and economically.”

Challenging the one-size-fits-all approach

Localization is clearly the way forward. Leading platforms like WhatsApp have succeeded by prioritizing localization—not just in language but in design and user experience. Anuja emphasizes, “WhatsApp's global reach is achieved through nuanced thinking, the evolution of technology has followed and not the other way round. We don’t treat users as a digital monolith. Cultural requirements will push our product towards diversity. One-size-fits-all approach will only limit growth. What works in one region may totally alienate users in another.”

In key markets like India, Brazil, and Indonesia, Anuja spearheaded the introduction of Verified Business Badges to help users identify legitimate companies. These badges bridge the trust gap in regions where fraud and digital verification are ongoing concerns. In terms of technology, WhatsApp adapts its platform to address more localized challenges, accounting for differences in internet speeds, regional payment systems, variations in both device capabilities and access to technology.

Security First to Build Trust

More highlights security concerns and measures as a pivotal factor that fuels growth. “User trust is our prima facie objective. Credibility is the name of the game. Messaging platforms will not be able to achieve scale & volume or diversify unless they treat data security with the utmost care. Security must be embedded into the systems if users have to rely on these platforms for passing on sensitive data or avail cross-border transactions. We can leave anything to chance, customer trust has to be earned.”

WhatsApp implemented a real-time scam detection system that blocks over 500,000 fraudulent messages daily under Anuja’s aegis. She said, “AI-driven fraud and bot activity are growing every minute. We need to proactively fortify our security systems and take measures to safeguard our users while preserving platform integrity.”

Cultural Shift

More stated, “Remote and hybrid work cultures are throwing up asynchronous models which help overcome time zone barriers and expand hiring opportunities to underserved regions. Businesses are also benefiting from this cultural shift with extended customer service hours and around-the-clock operations. This cultural shift is here to stay and platforms like Whatsapp will be directly benefited by this tectonic shift. One could not imagine these fifteen years back but now this is our reality.”

She added, “WhatsApp’s Cloud API, which offers enterprise-class services without requiring businesses to host their own servers, demonstrating how these platforms are scaling operations while meeting specific business needs.”

Looking Forward

Anuja concluded, “The actual litmus test for all communication platforms is to strike the right balance of global consistency and local solutions. As we scale up to tap into new geographies and an evolving social fabric, we have to adopt ecosystem-based thinking which is inclusive of local needs. We will have to understand our users better and stay invested in their requirements. That, I believe will determine the trajectory of our industry, going forward.”