EU passes law on common charger for mobile phones, tablets by 2024: What does it mean?

EU passes law on common charger for mobile phones, tablets by 2024 (file photo)

The European Union (EU) has passed a new law requiring USB Type-C to be the common charger for all mobile phones and tablets from 2024. The new law, adopted by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions, is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.

This move will be benefitting the environment and the consumers. USB Type-C port will be the new standard for portable devices, offering high-quality charging and data transfers.

What does it mean?

Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.

Among big providers of electronic devices to European customers, Apple is expected to be among the most affected as it uses a Lightning connector in its devices. Apple has in the past warned that the proposal would hurt innovation and create a mountain of electronics waste.

The European Commission has estimated that the single charger would save about 250 million euros ($247.3 million) for consumers. Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, which is used by Apple, a 2019 Commission study showed.

