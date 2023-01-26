Search icon
Coca Cola branded smartphone to launch in India? Know details

Online reports claim that the smartphone depicted in the leaked render is the Realme 10 4G.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Coca-Cola, a renowned soft drink brand, is expected to introduce a smartphone shortly in India. Indian tipper Mukul Sharma claims that the corporation may release its phone in the nation as early as March of this year. According to him, Coca-Cola would work with a smartphone manufacturer to create the product.

The leaker posted the information on the microblogging website Twitter, “Here's the all new #Cola Phone Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India. Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone. Feel free to retweet.”

He also includes a picture of the future cell phone with the Coca-Cola logo. The image depicts the phone's back, which has a twin camera setup. On the right edge of the phone, there are also volume control buttons can be seen. There are no other phone specifications.



It would seem strange for a beverage firm to bring a smartphone, though. But it's safe to say that this isn't the first time a non-smartphone producer has entered the smartphone industry. 

Similar to how smartphone manufacturers have previously partnered with well-known sales. OnePlus and Oppo have collaborated to bring the McLaren edition and Avengers Edition of their devices, to mention a few.

Online publications claim that the Realme 10 4G is the smartphone shown in the stolen render. The smartphone was introduced in November of the year before, reported Mint.

The smartphone depicted in the leaked render is the Realme 10 4G, according to online publications. The smartphone's release was in November of the previous year. A 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz is included. A dual camera is available on the rear of the Realme 10 4G. The phone has a 50MP primary camera. The gadget sports a 16MP selfie sensor.

