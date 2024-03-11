CMF Neckband Pro goes on sale in India: Price, features and more

CMF Neckband Pro has 5 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology and also has the intuitive 3-in-1 Smart Dial that allows users to control volume, playback, and ANC settings with a simple spin or press.

CMF Neckband Pro is now available for purchase in India at an introductory price of just Rs 1,799. Buyers can get the new CMF Neckband Pro from Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, and Vijay Sales in three colour options - Orange, Dark Grey, and Light Grey. CMF Neckband Pro features the first 50 dB Hybrid ANC technology, in this category. With Environment Adaptive ANC and three intensity settings, listeners can tailor their auditory experience to match their surroundings, while the AI noise cancellation algorithm guarantees call clarity, tested with over 30 million sound samples.

With an IP55 water, sweat, and dust resistance rating, CMF Neckband Pro is designed to withstand the rigors of daily life.

Powered by a massive 220 mAh battery that delivers strong performance, users can experience 37 hours of non-stop playback or fast-charge for 10 minutes to listen for 18 hours (with ANC turned off).