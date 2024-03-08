CMF Buds now available for purchase in India: Price, specs and more

CMF Buds from the sub-brand of Nothing are now available for purchase in India at an exclusive introductory price of just Rs 2,299. Buyers can get CMF Buds via Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales. Customers can secure their pair of CMF Buds at an introductory price of Rs 2,299, instead of Rs 2,499. CMF Buds will be available in three colours options - Orange, Dark Grey, and Light Grey.

CMF Buds are claimed to offer best-in-class ANC technology within the price segment, capable of reducing noise by up to 42 dB across a frequency bandwidth of up to 2900 Hz. With the tap of a button, users can transition into Transparency Mode, allowing the outside world to blend with the audio experience. To ensure clear calls, four HD mics work with clear voice technology and a wind noise reduction algorithm.

CMF Buds feature a 12.4 mm Bio-fibre Driver backed by ultra bass technology 2.0, delivering a rich and dynamic soundscape that captivates the senses. Digitally enhanced using Dirac OpteoTM patented correction technology and equipped with five popular EQ settings tailored to different music genres, users can customize their sound profile.

Users can enjoy up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge, extendable to 35.5 hours with the charging case. With rapid charging capabilities, a mere ten-minute charge fuels the Buds for 6.5 hours of playback.