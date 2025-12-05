Cloudflare down: Trading platforms Zerodha, Groww and others hit by outage

Zerodha acknowledged the disruption and advised users to rely on the Kite WhatsApp backup 'to manage your trades while we investigate.'

Cloudflare down: Cloudflare reported a major outage that disrupted several online services, including trading platforms such as Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww. Users reported issues logging in, placing orders, and accessing market data as APIs and backend systems relying on Cloudflare struggled to connect.

What Zerodha said

Zerodha acknowledged the disruption, stating that “due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable,” and advised users to rely on the Kite WhatsApp backup “to manage your trades while we investigate.”

Later at 2:45 pm, the company said the issue was resolved. "Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved. Kite services have been restored. You can now trade normally. We regret the inconvenience caused," it tweeted.

Update: Cloudflare global outage resolved



— Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) December 5, 2025

In a tweet, Groww also informed that the issue has been resolved. "Our services have been restored. Thank you for your patience," it said.

— Groww (@_groww) December 5, 2025

2nd Cloudfare Outage

This is the second major Cloudflare outage in recent months. Last month, many internet services were down due to a Cloudflare outage. The last month's outage affected platforms like X, ChatGPT, Letterboxd, and even Downdetector, which struggled to load because it also runs on Cloudflare.