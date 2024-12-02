Asha also led the development of building framework for One Key by integrating One Identity APIs with One Key API , a loyalty program that consolidates user rewards points across various Expedia brands.

According to a KPMG report, over 50% of organizations face critical cloud security incidents. Through her 12+ years in technology, Asha Seshagiri has developed crucial security solutions at industry leaders. At IBM , she specialized in Key Management Systems and their integration with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), while at Expedia, she pioneered Identity and Access Management systems. At Expedia, she spearheaded the One Identity solution and built the framework for One Key, now protecting over 300 million users worldwide.



At Expedia, Asha leads Identity initiatives, implementing comprehensive authentication systems with features like multi-factor authenticationand secure hashing services. The One Identity solution she developed ensures robust protection of user authentication and confidential information for over 300 million users through advanced identity management practices.



One Identity is the foundation of Expedia's user authentication system. Asha technically led implementing several authentication methods, including social logins, passwords, and one-time passwords. This approach unified user accounts across several Expedia brands into one system, improving security and simplifying the login process for users. This balance between convenience and security has become a hallmark of her work. Implementing One Identity streamlined the login process for over 300 million users across Expedia's various brands while significantly improved security, reducing the risks of unauthorized access and data breaches. For Expedia, this development translated into higher user satisfaction.



Asha also led the development of building framework for One Key by integrating One Identity APIs with One Key API , a loyalty program that consolidates user rewards points across various Expedia brands. Protected by One Identity's security infrastructure, One Key allows users to seamlessly accumulate and redeem points, enhancing the customer experience while ensuring their data is protected under the same secure system that powers One Identity. Asha created a unified platform where customers can navigate rewards and logins effortlessly The result has been an elevated customer experience and a secure foundation that partners can rely on, reinforcing Expedia's leadership in the travel and hospitality sector.

Beyond her technical achievements, Asha is a senior member of the prestigious Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), recognized globally for setting standards in technological advancements. An expert in her field, she serves as a judge for the prestigious "Cases&Faces 2024" International Business Award, evaluating innovative solutions in technology and cybersecurity. She has contributed to scientific research in security, publishing on topics like multi-factor authentication for biometric data, methods for preventing SQL injection in identity systems, and data encryption in cloud storage.

Despite technological solutions, Asha emphasizes that responsibility for security also lies with users. Simple steps, such as using multi-factor authentication, creating strong passwords, and carefully managing personal data, are essential measures everyone can take to protect their information.