HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how

To tackle the cooling challenge, one Chinese company is planning to submerge a pod of servers in the sea off Shanghai. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how
Representational image: Pixabay
Power-hungry data centres run hot due to excessive load. Rising AI use has pushed up global demand for data storage and computing infrastructure. For the unaware, the world’s websites and apps rely on physical data centres to store information. To tackle the cooling challenge, one Chinese company is planning to submerge a pod of servers in the sea off Shanghai. 

Which Chinese company is doing it?

Maritime equipment firm Highlander is developing the Shanghai pod with state-owned construction companies. The yellow capsule aims to solve the high power demands of data centres. It is likely to be sunk in mid-October. However, there will be a challenge for the firm in placing the structure under the waves while keeping its contents dry and safe from corrosion by saltwater.

How do servers cool underwater?

Undersea servers are kept at a low temperature by ocean currents, rather than the energy-intensive air cooling or water evaporation required by centres on land. However, the new alternative faces questions over its ecological impact and commercial viability.

Who did it first time?

The technology was trialled by Microsoft off the coast of Scotland in 2018. But the Chinese project is one of the world's first commercial services of its kind. "Underwater facilities can save approximately 90 per cent of energy consumption for cooling," Yang, vice president of Highlander, told AFP.

READ | India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

