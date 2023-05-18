Commuters can book metro tickets through WhatsApp and get 20% discount, know steps, conditions

Representational Image

Want to avoid standing in lines outside metro stations to get a ticket? Well, in this state commuters can purchase their tickets via WhatsApp now. Now you won’t have to stand in long queues and waste your time. Simply get your ticket through WhatsApp and reach your destination sooner.

On Wednesday, the new e-ticket was introduced where passengers can save 20% on tickets ordered through the texting app. They have launched a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service solution for passengers.

Features of WhatsApp ticketing process:

Customers can use their WhatsApp application to finish the full ticketing process in a matter of minutes. The chatbot offers commuters a user-friendly interface where they can communicate in both Tamil and English.

Step-by-step guide: How to book metro tickets via WhatsApp?

Send a message to CMRL WhatsApp number (+91 8300086000) Choose the language English or Tamil as per your preference Now, choose between “book your tickets” and “search for a nearby metro station” On clicking “Book your ticket” you will ask to choose your origin and destination stations. You can book upto 6 tickets in one go Pay using UPI, internet banking, credit/debit cards and other options. After that, you will receive the QR ticket

You may get information such as fare details, dos and don'ts, helpline numbers, and the metro's operating hours by clicking the More Options tab. Additionally, you can add a bookmark to your preferred route for speedy ticket purchases.

List of conditions when booking tickets via WhatsApp:

The QR ticket is valid through the close of business. However, after boarding has been completed, passengers must depart the location within 120 minutes.

Passengers must depart from the source station within 20 minutes of entering.

Tickets cannot be booked after Business Hours.

WhatsApp Ticketing does not permit ticket cancellations.

The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited has introduced a new ticketing service for Chennai Metro commuters. The motive behind introducing the WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing solution is to improve the convenience of daily commuters.