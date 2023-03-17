Search icon
ChatGPT Plus with GPT-4 now available for subscription in India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Plus, paid version of OpenAIs viral chatbot ChatGPT, is now available for subscription in India. "Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today," OpenAI said in a tweet. For those who are unaware, GPT-4 is a refined AI model that was released by OpenAI earlier this week.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI's website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations. If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing. (with inputs from IANS)

