ChatGPT maker OpenAI to take on Google's Chrome, set to launch AI web browser, how it will transform user experience?

OpenAI is eyeing expanding its presence in the software industry through strategic advancements. In the major development, reports suggest that the tech giant is preparing to roll out an Artificial Intelligence-powered web browser, challenging its rival Google Chrome’s dominance in the global browser market. According to a Reuters report, the launch could take place in the coming week, transforming users' interaction with the internet. The browser integrated with AI capabilities adds to OpenAI’s broader strategy to dominate its service across consumers’ personal and work lives.



How will OpenAI's AI-web browser challenge Google’s Chrome?

OpenAI's release of an AI-powered web browser will be a threat to Alphabet's market-dominating Google Chrome. The tech giant aims to use artificial intelligence to change consumers’ browsing experience. With its browser, OpenAI can have more direct access to user data, a cornerstone of Google’s success. Google’s Chrome is cria critical channel for users that boosts Google’s ad-targeting capabilities, which pushes ad revenue of about three-quarters of Alphabet’s income. If OpenAI's latest ad with its ChatGPT’s rereported00 million weekly active users, it will be maa major threat to Alphabet’s revenue model. According to reports, OpenAI’s move is deliberate to take full control over data.

OpenAI AI-web browser: What are the possible features?

OpenAI's innovations have increased adoption of AI in software development, reshaping how developers interact with AI tools. With its AI web browser launch, the user will get to minimise the need to click through to websites. The browser may feature a ChatGPT-like native chat interface, allowing users to engage in conversations and perform actions directly. The browser would likely enable AI ‘agents’ to perform tasks such as booking reservations, filling out forms e,tc, for users.



The OpenAI browser is likely leverage the Chromium, Google’s open-source browser foundation, the same underlying code and architecture as Google Chrome. For the unversed, Chromium also powers other major browsers such as Microsoft’s Edge and Opera.