In a new milestone, ChatGPT has hit 1 billion searches a day, 5.5 times faster than Google. ChatGPT is really making waves in terms of its popularity!

In a new milestone, ChatGPT has hit 1 billion searches a day, 5.5 times faster than Google. ChatGPT is really making waves in terms of its popularity! From coding, writing emails, getting recipes to even checking horoscopes, ChatGPT has provided all information in one go with just a short 'prompt'. Remember, the Ghibli art studio trend? Everyone was using ChatGPT to make those images, an immense surge in its popularity.

As reported by Financial Express, in a recent study by Bonds, ChatGPT users, paid or unpaid, have risen to an unprecedented rate. What's astonishing is that ChatGPT was just launched 2.5 years ago.

Let's look at 6 key findings of the study



1. Explosive rise in monthly users: OpenAI's ChatGPT has experienced an explosive rise in the number of monthly users. During the initial days after its launch, it managed to gain 1 million users within 5 days. Now, it has eight times more monthly users than 2.5 years ago. There will be a whopping 800 million monthly users of ChatGPT in 2025.

2. Challenging Google: Tech giant Google hit 365 billion users in a decade, While it took ChatGPT just two years to achieve this milestone. ChatGPT has 1 billion users per day, which is 5.5 times faster than Google.

3. Engagement rises on app: The users are actively engaging with ChatGPT, as subscribers reportedly spend 3x more time on the app as compared to 21 months ago.

4. Huge surge in paid subscribers: ChatGPT’s paid subscribers have increased by 153 per cent per year.

5. ChatGPT's huge earnings: The overall contribution to OpenAI’s earnings from ChatGPT amounts to $3.7 billion. According to the study, this is a 10 times increase in a year.

6. Major users are in India: The study also revealed ChatGPT’s popularity region-wise. India, with the world's largest population of 1.46 billion people, has topped the chart. Indian users have a share of 13.5 per cent, followed by the USA with 8.9 percent and Indonesia with 5.7 per cent.

About Chatgpt

ChatGPT was launched on November 30, 2022, by Sam Altman's OpenAI, backed by Microsoft. OpenAI is working towards optimising its generative AI models, and launching new paid models. It is also progressing towards making a ‘Super Assistant’ chatbot for its users. Lately, It is working on launching new hardware devices. Recently, Apple's ex-designer and a close associate to Apple's founder Steve Jobs, Jony Ive, have joined OpenAI.