Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

ChatGPT helps CEO draft a ‘scary email’ to get 90 lakh payment from ghosted client after failed responses

Using ChatGPT, Greg Isenberg, the CEO of Late Checkout, sent an email to a company that had ghosted its staff after accepting their work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

ChatGPT helps CEO draft a ‘scary email’ to get 90 lakh payment from ghosted client after failed responses
ChatGPT helps CEO draft a ‘scary email’ to get 90 lakh payment from ghosted client after failed responses

Although ChatGPT is a heated topic online, the CEO of a design studio has definitely benefitted from its use. The CEO of Late Checkout, Greg Isenberg, shared on Twitter how the chatbot assisted him in recovering Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who abandoned them without paying. 

According to Isenberg, the multi-billion dollar client ghosted the company because they consistently "underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs. 

Greg preferred ChatGPT instead of opting for a legal way and hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections to resolve the matters. 

He drafted a prompt that said, “Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that can get XYZ client to pay for $1,09,500 of services rendered but hasn’t responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue.”

Here’s what ChatGPT came up with:

Let's read the whole story through the series of tweets by the CEO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp rolling out new ‘Call Link’ feature for Windows users with latest beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.