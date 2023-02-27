ChatGPT helps CEO draft a ‘scary email’ to get 90 lakh payment from ghosted client after failed responses

Although ChatGPT is a heated topic online, the CEO of a design studio has definitely benefitted from its use. The CEO of Late Checkout, Greg Isenberg, shared on Twitter how the chatbot assisted him in recovering Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who abandoned them without paying.

According to Isenberg, the multi-billion dollar client ghosted the company because they consistently "underpromised and overdelivered" on their designs.

Greg preferred ChatGPT instead of opting for a legal way and hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections to resolve the matters.

He drafted a prompt that said, “Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that can get XYZ client to pay for $1,09,500 of services rendered but hasn’t responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue.”

Here’s what ChatGPT came up with:

Let's read the whole story through the series of tweets by the CEO:

Last year, we did some design work for a mainstream brand.



Our design agency has completed hundreds of projects with millions in revenue in design and engineering, and had never ONCE had someone completely ghost us on payments



Our finance and operations team asked me to step in.



Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea.



At the very least, I'd learn something.



The cost of ChatGPT: $0

The cost of our lawyer to send this notice: $1000



I changed a few minor things



My heart was racing...



2 mins let's later I get an email from an executive of the company



