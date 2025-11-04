FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...

ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer

Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commitment to his vision,'Nobody is...'

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir to get more power? Pakistan plans constitutional amendment

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Haq in trouble? MP HC takes big step on Shah Bano's daughter's plea seeking stay on release

Bihar Election 2025: ‘Only 10 percent of population controls...’, Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy with latest claim

Delhi Airport sees long queues as IndiGo flights delayed; airline issues advisory

Milap Milan Zaveri reacts to netizens calling Mastiii 4 trailer 'ridiculous, disgusting, crap': 'Hopefully audiences will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal

Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer

The limited-time promotion for free ChatGPT Go offer opens for new ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing can participate. It is restricted to users physically located in India.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

OpenAI is offering Indian users 12 months of ChatGPT Go for free, starting November 4, 2025. This limited-time promotion provides access to advanced features like GPT-5, image generation, file analysis, and custom GPT creation. The offer is available to new users, free-tier users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing.

Who is eligible for free ChatGPT Go offer?

The limited-time promotion for free ChatGPT Go offer opens for new ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing can participate. It is restricted to users physically located in India. However, users subscribed to other ChatGPT plans, including Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise, must first cancel their subscriptions and wait for their billing period to end before becoming eligible.

To enrol, users must provide a payment method, either a credit card or UPI. Although no subscription fees will be charged for 12 months, UPI users may see a temporary Rs 1 charge per billing cycle, which will be refunded.

Step-by-step guide to redeem free ChatGPT Go offer

Here is step-by-step guide to redeem a free ChatGPT Go for 12 months on the web, Android smartphones, and iPhones. 

How to Get Started with ChatGPT Go:

1. Sign up for ChatGPT or log in to your existing free account.
2. Click "Try ChatGPT Go" or go to Settings → Account → Try ChatGPT Go.
3. Add your payment method (credit card or UPI) during checkout.
4. Complete checkout to activate your 12-month free subscription.
Your promotional subscription will auto-renew monthly at no cost for 12 months.

Getting ChatGPT Go on Android:

1. Download or update the latest ChatGPT app.
2. Tap "Upgrade to Go for Free" when prompted, or go to Settings → Upgrade to Go for free.
3. Complete checkout and add your payment method.
Your promotional subscription will activate immediately.

For iOS Users: Wait for the ChatGPT app update next week, or redeem the offer on the web and log in to the iOS app to access ChatGPT Go features.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 crore deal
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week from Salman Khan-hosted show
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week
Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest city is...
Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci
ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer
ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible...
Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commitment to his vision,'Nobody is...'
Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE