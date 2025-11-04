ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible, step-by-step guide to redeem offer

The limited-time promotion for free ChatGPT Go offer opens for new ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing can participate. It is restricted to users physically located in India.

OpenAI is offering Indian users 12 months of ChatGPT Go for free, starting November 4, 2025. This limited-time promotion provides access to advanced features like GPT-5, image generation, file analysis, and custom GPT creation. The offer is available to new users, free-tier users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing.

Who is eligible for free ChatGPT Go offer?

The limited-time promotion for free ChatGPT Go offer opens for new ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing can participate. It is restricted to users physically located in India. However, users subscribed to other ChatGPT plans, including Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise, must first cancel their subscriptions and wait for their billing period to end before becoming eligible.

To enrol, users must provide a payment method, either a credit card or UPI. Although no subscription fees will be charged for 12 months, UPI users may see a temporary Rs 1 charge per billing cycle, which will be refunded.

Step-by-step guide to redeem free ChatGPT Go offer

Here is step-by-step guide to redeem a free ChatGPT Go for 12 months on the web, Android smartphones, and iPhones.

How to Get Started with ChatGPT Go:

1. Sign up for ChatGPT or log in to your existing free account.

2. Click "Try ChatGPT Go" or go to Settings → Account → Try ChatGPT Go.

3. Add your payment method (credit card or UPI) during checkout.

4. Complete checkout to activate your 12-month free subscription.

Your promotional subscription will auto-renew monthly at no cost for 12 months.

Getting ChatGPT Go on Android:

1. Download or update the latest ChatGPT app.

2. Tap "Upgrade to Go for Free" when prompted, or go to Settings → Upgrade to Go for free.

3. Complete checkout and add your payment method.

Your promotional subscription will activate immediately.

For iOS Users: Wait for the ChatGPT app update next week, or redeem the offer on the web and log in to the iOS app to access ChatGPT Go features.