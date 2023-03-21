Search icon
ChatGPT faces long outage, here’s what OpenAI has to say

An affected user posted on Twitter: "ChatGPT being down in 2023 is like the Wi-Fi being down in 2013."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

ChatGPT was down for scores of users, including paid subscribers on Monday. Several users were also not able to access their chat history. The issue affected ChatGPT on the web, and also impacted paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus which is now available in India. As per Downdetector, a much larger outage began and wasn't fully restored nearly 12 hours later.

OpenAI said in an update late on Monday that it was gradually rolling out a fix that "users will receive as capacity allows". Despite service being back online, there's some issues still occurring.

"Service is restored, but conversation history is still not available," said OpenAI.

"We have a root cause for the loss of conversation history and are actively working to restore it now," it added.

The latest update by OpenAI on Tuesday said: "We've fully restored ChatGPT service to all users. We're continuing to work to restore past conversation history to users."

OpenAI last week announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India. GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI, is included in ChatGPT Plus.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions. Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month. (with inputs from IANS)

