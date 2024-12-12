The outage has not only affected ChatGPT, but also OpenAI's API and Sora platforms.

Due to a technical problem, the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has gone offline, making it difficult for millions of users worldwide to use the service. In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI's API and Sora services were also impacted by the outage, which started just before 7 PM ET.

"We're experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we'll keep you updated," OpenAI tweeted at 5.45 am (IST) on Thursday.

In a latest update, OpenAI said on its website, "We have identified a pathway to recovery, and we are starting to see some traffic successfully return. Continuing to work to return service to normal."