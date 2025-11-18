FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage

Cloudflare, the global cloud network that supports numerous websites across the internet.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 07:01 PM IST

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
ChatGPT down: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently down for many users around the world. The issue occurred due to a Cloudflare outage. Cloudflare, the global cloud network that supports numerous websites across the internet, is experiencing issues. As a result, multiple platforms, including the social media site X and ChatGPT, are being affected.

What Cloudflare said on the outage

Cloudflare has issued a new update on the outage efforts. The company wrote in its status page, "We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London."

"We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts," the company updated on its status page.

