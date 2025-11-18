Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli
From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers
IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?
Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media
Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'
TECHNOLOGY
Cloudflare, the global cloud network that supports numerous websites across the internet.
ChatGPT down: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is currently down for many users around the world. The issue occurred due to a Cloudflare outage. Cloudflare, the global cloud network that supports numerous websites across the internet, is experiencing issues. As a result, multiple platforms, including the social media site X and ChatGPT, are being affected.
Cloudflare has issued a new update on the outage efforts. The company wrote in its status page, "We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London."
"We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts," the company updated on its status page.