ChatGPT creator Sam Altman says his AI chatbot can eliminate human jobs (Twitter/Sam Altman)

ChatGPT has been in the news since its launch in November 2022. The AI chatbot is known for its response to any question in a human-like manner. However, its creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has recently said that ChatGPT can 'eliminate' many human occupations, he told ABC News.

Recently, an advanced version of ChatGPT called GPT-4 was announced. Amid its popularity, many people have raised concerns about replacing human jobs in the future. Altman said in the interview that he is 'a little bit scared' of his creation. "We've got to be careful here. I think people should be delighted that we are a little bit terrified of this," he said.

The ChatGPT creator said that artificial intelligence (AI) will 'reshape society and comes with some real dangers'. Altman said that AI can also be 'the greatest technology humanity has yet developed' to improve our lives.

In the same interview, he also added that he has concerns about the possible use of AI to being used in spreading false information. "I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks," he said.

The OpenAI CEO also said that while the AI tool is in human control, he can't be sure of the humans who will be controlling it. "There will be other people who don't put some of the safety limits that we put on," he said.

He also says that people should look at ChatGPT as a tool, and not a replacement for people. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO said.

For the uninitiated, ChatGPT can do various tasks such as writing code, composing poetry, and writing essays. However, it failed to clear the UPSC prelims exam.