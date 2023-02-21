Search icon
ChatGPT can now reply WhatsApp messages for you, here’s how

Although WhatsApp has not provided any official support to integrate ChatGPT into the app, users can do this via third party.

WhatsApp

ChatGPT is one of the most talked about things in the tech sector right now. The smart AI chatbot has pushed the competition between Google and Microsoft to another level. ChatGPT can answer almost everything that you need to know, it can write you a poem, ask you a riddle, write codes for you and several other things. But do you know that ChatGPT can also reply to WhatsApp messages for you? WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and millions of users rely on the app for day to day communication but at times we don’t have the chance to reply to each and every message. Thanks to ChatGPT, you don’t have to reply to all messages as the AI chatbot will do it for you. Although WhatsApp has not provided any official support to integrate ChatGPT into the app, users can do this via third party.

How to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp

Users can integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp through the help of GitHub. A developer has created a Python script that can help you to integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp. You will have to use a language library for this. To do so, you have to visit https://github.com/danielgross/whatsapp-gpt.

  1. Click “download zip”.
  2. Open the “Whatsapp-gpt-main” file in the terminal.
  3. Execute the “server.py” file in the terminal. 
  4. Enter “ls” and hit enter.
  5. Enter “python server.py”.
  6. Now your phone number is automatically configured to the OpenAI chat page. 
  7. Click on the “Verify I am a human” box.
  8. Go to your WhatsApp account and you will find OpenAI ChatGPT.

To check if ChatGPT is integrated into your WhatsApp, you can try to ask a question to the bot.

