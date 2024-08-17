Changes and pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence and ethical AI, know about Prashant Kumar journey

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर क��र करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Changes and pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence and ethical AI, know about Prashant Kumar journey

Prashant Kumar stands as a distinguished figure in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a career marked by significant contributions that have shaped both the theoretical foundations and practical applications of AI.

Latest News

Ravi Dubey

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Changes and pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence and ethical AI, know about Prashant Kumar journey
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is undergoing exponential expansion, with a 2024 valuation of approximately $500 billion and a projected value exceeding $1.5 trillion by 2030. North America, boasting robust technological infrastructure and substantial investment, currently holds a significant market share. Advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and autonomous systems are key drivers of this growth, highlighting the pivotal role of AI in fostering innovation, efficiency, and economic advancement worldwide.

Prashant Kumar stands as a distinguished figure in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a career marked by significant contributions that have shaped both the theoretical foundations and practical applications of AI. With over a decade of experience, his work, particularly as encapsulated in his seminal book “Beyond Intelligence: Evolving Horizon in AI”, has been recognized by both the academic and professional communities. This article presents an in-depth analysis of Kumar’s achievements, emphasizing his role in advancing AI and ethical AI systems.

His deep understanding of machine learning is evidenced by his rigorous exploration of the subject in Beyond Intelligence. His analysis spans across various aspects of machine learning, including supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning. Kumar provides a meticulous examination of algorithms such as decision trees, support vector machines, and neural networks, offering insights into their theoretical properties, convergence criteria, and real-world applications.

A notable aspect of Kumar’s work is his focus on model interpretability, a critical factor in high-stakes applications like healthcare and finance. His exploration of techniques such as Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanations (LIME) and SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) reflects his commitment to developing AI systems that are not only accurate but also transparent and accountable.

In Beyond Intelligence, Kumar offers a comprehensive examination of neural networks, from basic architectures to advanced deep learning models. His work on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for image recognition, recurrent neural networks (RNNs) for sequence modeling, and the transformative impact of transformers in natural language processing demonstrates his expertise in cutting-edge AI technologies.

His detailed analysis of reinforcement learning, including the mathematical foundations of Markov Decision Processes (MDP) and the Bellman equation, underscores his technical prowess. His contributions to solving exploration versus exploitation challenges and implementing deep reinforcement learning techniques are crucial for AI practitioners, further establishing his extraordinary ability in the domain.

His work on Bayesian inference and unsupervised learning highlights his deep understanding of probabilistic modeling. His exploration of Bayesian networks, Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods, and unsupervised learning techniques such as clustering algorithms and dimensionality reduction reflects his expertise in developing AI systems capable of robust decision-making under uncertainty. These contributions are particularly significant in AI applications where accuracy and reliability are paramount.

His work extends beyond technical innovation to the ethical deployment of AI. His contributions to algorithmic fairness, transparency, and accountability are thoroughly examined in "Beyond Intelligence." Kumar’s exploration of bias detection and mitigation techniques, including adversarial debiasing and fairness-aware learning, positions him as a leader in ethical AI—an area of growing importance in the AI community.

Kumar’s focus on ethical AI also includes the development of interpretable models and counterfactual explanations, ensuring that AI systems can be audited and understood by a broader audience. His dedication to aligning AI technologies with societal values is indicative of his extraordinary ability to influence the future direction of AI.

In the later chapters of "Beyond Intelligence," Kumar delves into emerging technologies like quantum machine learning (QML) and edge computing. His exploration of quantum algorithms and their application to AI, along with his work on deploying AI in resource-constrained environments, exemplifies his forward-thinking approach and technical innovation. These contributions are at the frontier of AI research, demonstrating his leadership in advancing the field.

His contributions extend beyond academia to significant real-world applications in industry. His development of AI algorithms for personalized content recommendation and NLP-based content analysis has driven substantial business outcomes, showcasing his ability to bridge theoretical research with practical implementation.

Kumar’s role in developing ethical AI frameworks within industry settings, particularly at BOLD, highlights his commitment to deploying AI technologies that are both effective and socially responsible. His work has been instrumental in mitigating bias and ensuring transparency in algorithmic decision-making, further solidifying his qualifications.

His pioneering contributions have been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Innovator of the Year in AI Applications at the Asia Leadership Awards 2024 and the Laureate in GenAI award. These accolades reflect his extraordinary ability to drive innovation and leadership in AI.

Kumar’s work, particularly "Beyond Intelligence," continues to influence AI scholars and practitioners, serving as a foundational text for those seeking to understand and advance the field. His legacy as a thought leader and his ongoing contributions to ethical AI ensure that his work will have a lasting impact on both technology and society.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs��…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement