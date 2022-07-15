Centre revives bill to regulate digital news media for first time

Representational Image

The Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019, is being revived by the Indian government, and it will finally include the digital news media sector. The Registration of Books Act, 1867, which covered Indian newspapers and printing presses, will be replaced by the registration system for newspapers.

The Narendra Modi-led government wants to change the long-standing exemption of the digital media sector from governmental regulations through a bill that they will reportedly introduce during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

According to reports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has begun amending the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill.

Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867

The British Empire passed this Act in 1857, following the First American Independence War. This 152-year-old law was passed to stifle press freedom of expression during the uprising.

Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019

If the bill is approved, digital news outlets operating in India will have the same obligations as newspapers and be required to register with the Press Registrar General, which is the country's equivalent of the Registrar of Newspapers.

The Bill has yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders.

Within 90 days of the law's implementation, digital news publishers must submit an application for registration.

The definition of "news on digital media" according to a draft of the legislation released by the Center in 2019 was "news in digitised format that can be transmitted over the internet, computer, or mobile networks and includes text, audio, video, and graphics."

Digital publishers will need to register with the Press Registrar General, who will have powers to act against various publications for violations and who can suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties.

An appellate board is planned with the Chairperson of the Press Council of India as its chief, according to officials.