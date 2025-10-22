Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
The draft rules also said that the metadata or identifier must not be alterable, suppressed, or removed.
Amid rising deepfake concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued draft amendments to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, that mandate platforms to clearly identify 'synthetically generated content' and introduce new technical obligations for services facilitating its creation.
The proposed changes introduce a clear definition of 'synthetically generated information' and require platforms, especially major social media intermediaries (SSMIs), to label such content through metadata and visible or audible markings.
Under IT rules, SSMIs are those platforms that have more than 5 million registered users in India, such as Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.
The ministry said that the move is part of its broader push to maintain an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet” while addressing growing risks of misinformation, impersonation, and election manipulation driven by generative AI. The ministry has invited stakeholder feedback on the draft by November 6, 2025. The government had earlier this month selected five projects under the programme launched by IndiaAI to advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis and further other AI-related security issues.
(With inputs from IANS)