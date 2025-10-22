FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

TECHNOLOGY

Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

The draft rules also said that the metadata or identifier must not be alterable, suppressed, or removed.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Amid rising deepfake concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued draft amendments to the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, that mandate platforms to clearly identify 'synthetically generated content' and introduce new technical obligations for services facilitating its creation. 

What is synthetically generated content?

The proposed changes introduce a clear definition of 'synthetically generated information' and require platforms, especially major social media intermediaries (SSMIs), to label such content through metadata and visible or audible markings.

What are social media intermediaries (SSMIs)?

Under IT rules, SSMIs are those platforms that have more than 5 million registered users in India, such as Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, etc.

What are the new proposed rules?

  1. Proposed rule mandates that social media platforms facilitating AI content creation must ensure that the information is 'prominently labelled or embedded with permanent unique metadata or identifier'.
  2. The identifier must be visible or audible, "covering at least ten per cent of the surface area of the visual display or, in the case of audio content, during the initial ten per cent of its duration," the rules stated.
  3. The draft rules also said that the metadata or identifier must not be alterable, suppressed, or removed.
  4. If a platform knowingly allows unlabelled or falsely declared AI-generated content, it will be deemed to have failed in exercising due diligence under the IT Act.
  5. Platforms that enable the creation or modification of synthetic content would also be required to adopt technical measures to verify and declare if uploaded content is AI-generated, the ministry said.

What did the Ministry say about the new draft?

The ministry said that the move is part of its broader push to maintain an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet” while addressing growing risks of misinformation, impersonation, and election manipulation driven by generative AI. The ministry has invited stakeholder feedback on the draft by November 6, 2025. The government had earlier this month selected five projects under the programme launched by IndiaAI to advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis and further other AI-related security issues.

(With inputs from IANS)

