The recent speech by Information and Broadcasting Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has been music to the ears of a much-harried and stressed digital news media ecosystem in India. For last few years, the digital platforms of legacy news publishers have been trying to convey to the policymakers the existential threats posed by monopolistic practices of Big Tech, particularly Google and Meta. They have been advocating an urgent need for regulations to safeguard the interests of the digital news industry, which is crucial for the democratic fabric of the nation.



Big Tech companies have long enjoyed a dominant position in the digital media landscape, deriving substantial revenues from the content created by news publishers without adequately compensating them. Indian digital news platforms, which invest considerably in newsrooms and journalistic integrity, find themselves in a precarious position. The prevailing “take it or leave it” attitude dictated by these monopolistic giants leaves little room for negotiation or revenue-sharing based on transparency. With such limited leverage, many digital news outlets have no choice but to acquiesce to unfavourable terms set forth by these tech behemoths.



In recent years, there has been a global fightback against the antitrust practices of Big Tech, with actions taken across various countries, including Australia, Europe, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Investigations into these anti-trust practices have intensified, prompting many governments to contemplate strict regulations and frameworks to ensure fair competition and accountability. Within India, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated investigations to examine these practices, although a comprehensive report is yet to be published.



During the last 18 months, the dialogue surrounding the regulation of digital media has intensified only. Previous communications from the last Information Technology Minister indicated a need for oversight of Big Tech within the digital media sphere. Minister Vaishnaw’s recent acknowledgment of the ramifications of allowing Big Tech to operate without accountability signals a significant resolve and openness in acknowledging the threats faced by the digital news media and credible news. It lays a foundation for potential regulatory reforms to address the imbalance that has persisted for far too long.



Legacy digital news publishers have consistently raised alarms about the proliferation of fake and unverified news, which often gains undue prominence on the search engines controlled by these tech giants. These platforms' complicated algorithms have enabled sensationalist and misleading narratives to overshadow credible journalism, posing a serious threat to both the nation’s social fabric and its democracy. The fact that unverified information can garner more visibility than factual reporting is reaching alarming proportions. Minister Vaishnav has rightly flagged this pressing issue.



Furthermore, the emergence of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have introduced an entirely new dimension to the media landscape. These interactive platforms serve as surrogate news sources, disseminating information often rooted in Western perceptions of Indian reality. Such representations may not reflect the true essence of Indian narratives, but rather filter content through a lens that can distort or misrepresent critical socio-political contexts. The proliferation of AI-generated content raises questions about the implications of foreign narratives on domestic discourse, and subverts the rationale of FDI regulations in the news media sector that are designed to protect Indian media interests. This is a dangerous development that could further erode the information ecosystem, undermining local narratives and interests.



Digital news media platforms are now looking towards the government to take decisive action – to craft regulations and enforceable guidelines that ensure fair revenue sharing with news publishers while simultaneously shielding them from the disruptive challenges posed by AI-driven platforms.



The current moment presents a critical opportunity for the Indian government to align policy with the evolving digital landscape. It is imperative to ensure that legacy news publishers are not only compensated fairly for their contributions but are also equipped with the tools to confront and adapt to new technological challenges.



Moreover, establishing regulations to govern AI technologies used in news dissemination could create a balanced ecosystem where both innovation and journalistic integrity coexist. By prioritizing transparency, accountability, and support for local digital news media, the government can play a transformative role in securing the future of digital news in India.



Minister Vaishnav’s recent remarks signal a pivotal moment in recognizing the existential threats posed by Big Tech to digital news media in India. As the dialogue progresses, it is vital for the government to act promptly and decisively to implement measures that protect the interests of Indian news publishers. Such initiatives will not only ensure the sustainability of credible journalism but also fortify the very bedrock of democracy by fostering an informed and engaged populace. The call for regulatory frameworks and fair revenue-sharing arrangements is not just an appeal for survival; it is a clarion call to uphold the principles of equity, transparency, and fundamental fairness in the evolving media landscape.