Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Celebs quit, defiant Elon Musk claims Twitter usage ‘all-time high’

Earlier this week, Musk also shared a tweet with a link to the basic Twitter rules that users need to keep in mind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Celebs quit, defiant Elon Musk claims Twitter usage ‘all-time high’
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been on a roll since he became the new owner of the microblogging platform Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion deal. The tech entrepreneur has made significant changes to the social media platform over the last week and he is planning to do so in the future. Although we are calling Twitter a microblogging platform as of now, it won’t be the same for long as Musk has announced that he will soon have support for long-text on the platform. Apart from this, one major move from Musk that has received a major backlash is the $8 Twitter Blue subscription plan that will be required to get or retain the blue tick after getting the account verified.

Elon Musk has been rigid with the new changes for Twitter and his $8 subscription plan is reportedly bugging many users, however putting all those claims to test, Musk has tweeted that Twitter’s usage is at an all time high. The tweet from Musk comes as several popular personalities are leaving Twitter as they are feeling ‘unsafe’ on the platform. Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to join the wagon. Tweeting about the Twitter usage, Musk wrote “Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol.” He further replied that “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

Also read: How to create a WhatsApp Community on iOS or Android smartphone

Earlier this week, Musk also shared a tweet with a link to the basic Twitter rules that users need to keep in mind. “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following” Musk said in his tweet. Musk is currently under fire for the massive layoff from the Twitter workforce. The billionaire has reportedly fired almost 50% of the workforce as the platform was losing more than $4 million per day.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.