Celebs quit, defiant Elon Musk claims Twitter usage ‘all-time high’

Elon Musk has been on a roll since he became the new owner of the microblogging platform Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion deal. The tech entrepreneur has made significant changes to the social media platform over the last week and he is planning to do so in the future. Although we are calling Twitter a microblogging platform as of now, it won’t be the same for long as Musk has announced that he will soon have support for long-text on the platform. Apart from this, one major move from Musk that has received a major backlash is the $8 Twitter Blue subscription plan that will be required to get or retain the blue tick after getting the account verified.

Elon Musk has been rigid with the new changes for Twitter and his $8 subscription plan is reportedly bugging many users, however putting all those claims to test, Musk has tweeted that Twitter’s usage is at an all time high. The tweet from Musk comes as several popular personalities are leaving Twitter as they are feeling ‘unsafe’ on the platform. Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to join the wagon. Tweeting about the Twitter usage, Musk wrote “Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol.” He further replied that “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

Earlier this week, Musk also shared a tweet with a link to the basic Twitter rules that users need to keep in mind. “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they’re currently the following” Musk said in his tweet. Musk is currently under fire for the massive layoff from the Twitter workforce. The billionaire has reportedly fired almost 50% of the workforce as the platform was losing more than $4 million per day.