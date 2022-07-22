CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: How to download and share PDF of CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result via DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 declared

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 12 Board Term 2 Exam that were completed successfully from 26 April to 15 June 2022. All the students that appeared for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exams can check the results by logging into these official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also direct Download CBSE 2022 Class 12 Term II Examination Result from the website. With the declaration of CBSE 12th term 2 result 2022, the authorities are also providing digital mark sheets through the official DigiLocker portal. This will help all the students to secure the PDF file of their CBSE class 12 result for future purposes.

To get digital mark sheets, students of CBSE Class 12th have to verify through their registered mobile numbers. To know how to download the PDF of CBSE 12th Term 2 Marksheet Result 2022 via DigiLocker portal, you can follow these steps.