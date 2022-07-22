Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: How to see CBSE Class 10 results via SMS

To know how to check CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result via SMS, you can follow these steps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: How to see CBSE Class 10 results via SMS
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 OUT

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10 Board Term 2 Exam that were completed successfully from April to June 2022. All the students that appeared for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams can check the results by logging into these official websites - cbseresults.nic.in,  cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also direct Download CBSE 2022 Class 10 Term II Examination Result from the website. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 can also be seen via SMS, UMANG app and DigiLocker. To know how to check CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result via SMS, you can follow these steps.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse11 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 11 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.