CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: How to see CBSE Class 10 results via SMS

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 OUT

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10 Board Term 2 Exam that were completed successfully from April to June 2022. All the students that appeared for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams can check the results by logging into these official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also direct Download CBSE 2022 Class 10 Term II Examination Result from the website. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 can also be seen via SMS, UMANG app and DigiLocker. To know how to check CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result via SMS, you can follow these steps.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse11 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 11 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.