CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED: How to download PDF of CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result via DigiLocker

Here's how you can download the PDF of CBSE 10th Term 2 Marksheet Result 2022 via DigiLocker portal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 DECLARED

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10 Board Term 2 Exam that were completed successfully from April to June 2022. All the students that appeared for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams can check the results by logging into these official websites - cbseresults.nic.in,  cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also direct Download CBSE 2022 Class 10 Term II Examination Result from the website. With the declaration of CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022, the authorities are also providing digital mark sheets through the official DigiLocker portal. This will help all the students to secure the PDF file of their CBSE class 10 result for future purposes.

To get digital mark sheets, students of CBSE Class 10th have to verify through their registered mobile numbers. To know how to download the PDF of CBSE 10th Term 2 Marksheet Result 2022 via DigiLocker portal, you can follow these steps.

  1. Login to Digilocker website and mobile app.
  2. Sign in with the username and password sent by CBSE on the registered mobile number or by using the user name and Aadhaar number.
  3. Click on the latest notification tab on the right side of the screen, and then click on “looking for your CBSE digital mark sheet”.
  4. Students will then have to sync their Aadhaar card after which they can download or print their marksheets.

 

