Tech giant Microsoft has announced the launch of Majorana 1, a quantum chip that is expected to accelerate the development of quantum computing, as per CEO Satya Nadella.

According to Microsoft, it is the "first quantum processing unit built on a topological core."

In a detailed post on 'X', Nadella announced the launch of Majorana 1. "A couple reflections on the quantum computing breakthrough we just announced...Most of us grew up learning there are three main types of matter that matter: solid, liquid, and gas. Today, that changed. After a nearly 20 year pursuit, we’ve created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing."

"It powers Majorana 1, the first quantum processing unit built on a topological core.We believe this breakthrough will allow us to create a truly meaningful quantum computer not in decades, as some have predicted, but in years", he added.

The CEO further highlighted that the "palm-size" chip is capable of "solving problems that even all the computers on Earth today combined could not!"

"Imagine a chip that can fit in the palm of your hand yet is capable of solving problems that even all the computers on Earth today combined could not!Sometimes researchers have to work on things for decades to make progress possible.It takes patience and persistence to have big impact in the world.And I am glad we get the opportunity to do just that at Microsoft", Satya Nadella adds.

He further emphasised that it's not about hyping technology, rather it is about creating technology that serves the world.

About quantum computing

Quantum computing can be understood as a computer science which utilises the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems. However, it has been held back for long by a common existing problem - qubits, the building blocks of quantum computing which are highly unstable and require extreme conditions such as freezing temperatures to function.

Microsoft's Majorana 1 aims to resolve the issue by creating more stable foundation for qubits.