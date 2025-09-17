Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Can’t find the new iPhone 17 Pro Max? This colour goes out of stock in US and India, know when can you buy again

The iPhone 17 series, priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, will be available for customers who pre-booked starting September 19.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:10 AM IST

Can’t find the new iPhone 17 Pro Max? This colour goes out of stock in US and India, know when can you buy again
The new iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange has been in such great demand that it sold out in the US and India within three days of pre-ordering, according to company staff. The Cosmic Orange color and the rest of the iPhone 17 Pro Max series are not yet available for in-store pickup at Apple's official retail locations in India. According to an Apple expert, a high volume of pre-orders caused the Cosmic Orange smartphones to sell out rapidly.

"I'm very sorry to inform you, but due to the large number of pre-orders, all the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max models are being sold very fast, which is why they are not available in any storage variant," the specialist said, adding that the deep blue color is still available at some stores.

'The company is working to restock the orange color as soon as possible,' the specialist said, expressing regret for the inconvenience. An email inquiry about the issue has not yet received a response from Apple.

iPhone 17 Series pricing

Customers who pre-booked will be able to purchase the iPhone 17 series, which is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, starting on September 19. On a first-come, first-served basis, a small number of devices will also be accessible to walk-in clients on September 19, the specialist said.

Devices can still be ordered for home delivery for clients who were unable to make reservations during the pre-booking period; the estimated delivery date is after October 7. On September 12, the devices went on sale.

The iPhone 17 series costs between $799 (about Rs 70,370) and $1,999 (roughly Rs 1.76 lakh) in the United States.

The main manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn, operates factories in China and India.  Currently, iPhones made in India are sent to satisfy the US market demand. Production of the iPhone 17 series has begun at Apple's factory in Bangalore. Several reports claim that Apple intends to double iPhone production from 35-40 million devices in 2024-2025 to 60 million units this year.

How long will you have to wait?

There is a lot of demand for the iPhone on the home store. At this point, the iPhone Air will come the quickest, however some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 models and colors might still arrive before the end of September. Those who wish to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro Max from the Apple Store may have to wait until as late as mid-October.

