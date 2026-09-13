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Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said

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Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could pose catastrophic risks but argues the outcome depends on whether the industry takes the right path on AI safety.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said
Can AI threaten human survival? What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said (Source: ANI)
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Could advanced AI  threaten humanity or even eventually kill humans? Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has acknowledged that the possibility of AI causing catastrophic harm is real, but says the outcome depends heavily on the choices the industry makes today.

Can AI kill humans? Anthropic CEO responds

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Amodei said that he “agrees more than he disagrees”.  He did partially agree with the notion but asserts that if the right path is taken, the chance of something going wrong is very low. The remarks come after former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who recently quit his job, publicly warned about the risks posed by advanced AI. He sparked the debate after he declared that AI could potentially kill humanity by “the end of the decade”.

Reacting to Coxon's claims, Amodei said, "I agree with Jacob much more than I disagree with him. It's an interesting resignation because when he left, he said, 'I think Anthropic is the most responsible player. I think Anthropic is the most aware of these issues.' He wasn't calling out to us. He was calling out the dynamic of the industry as a whole, moving too fast.” 

Amodei argued that rather than assigning a fixed probability, such as a 10% chance of AI destroying humanity, it is more useful to think about the different paths AI development could take. He called for AI companies to prioritise safety, work together and ensure that increasingly powerful AI remains under responsible human control. However, Amodei also cautioned that simply slowing AI development too much could allow less responsible actors to take control of the technology.

"I used to talk in that kind of way because it's kind of an easy way to express. I think there's some chance that things will go wrong. But it's not all that high. But again, I think it's more illuminating to think in terms of how do you decompose those probabilities? What are the paths in which things go well, and what are the paths in which things go poorly," Amodei said.

"And so, instead of saying it's a 10% chance that sounds like it's a roll of the dice, I think it's much more illuminating to say that it forks into different paths. And if we take the right paths, then the chance of something going wrong is very low. If we take the wrong path, then the chance of something going wrong could be even higher than that. So, let's focus on our agency and our ability to take the right paths instead of the wrong paths. And I think that the way to take the right paths is for the industry to work together. It is harder, but to some extent, the world has to work together. If we go too slow, I still believe that the wrong people will be in charge of the technology and that again will bring the probability of things going wrong very high," he said.

Sam Altman, Elon Musk agree on AI slowdown

Amodei's call was endorsed by Sam Altman, CEO of tech giant OpenAI.In a post on X, Altman said, "I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks. Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same."

Tesla boss Elon Musk also endorsed Amodei's suggestion, saying, "Dario is right."

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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